Caitlin Clark Correctly Questioned Controversy Around Her During WNBA Rookie Season
There is nothing controversial about Caitlin Clark. It needs to be said. And it makes sense that Clark herself is confused by any thoughts to the contrary.
Clark was named Time Athlete of the Year for 2024, and throughout the thorough piece honoring her recognition, the Indiana Fever superstar touched on a myriad of topics. She weighed in on her interactions with Taylor Swift, being snubbed from the Team USA Olympics roster, her rivalry with Angel Reese, the role race has played in her stardom, and denied being targeted by other players in the WNBA.
But the comment that stood out as a catch all regarding all the noise surrounding the basketball sensation was about the feeling of being controversial. “I tell people I feel like the most controversial person. But I am not. It’s just because of all the storylines that surround me. I literally try to live and treat everybody in the same exact respectful, kind way. It just confuses me at times," said Clark.
It's understandable that Clark would feel like a controversial figure, but she is correct to question it. Since she did absolutely nothing to create any controversy. All Clark did was ball out and bring a massive influx of attention to the women's game. That while consistently paying respect to her peers and handling herself with complete class along the way.
Regardless of what any of the discourse may have one believe, her popularity has always been rooted in basketball. Which is backed up by her unquestionable credentials on the court. From breaking the NCAA scoring record to make All-WNBA First Team in her rookie season.
It's no wonder Clark opted against playing in the offseason and instead gave herself a well deserved break from the spotlight, at least as much as that is possible in her case. But hopefully opening up will close the door on any controversy surrounding her. Because Caitlin Clark is as far from controversial as it gets.