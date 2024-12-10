Caitlin Clark Has Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'Excited' to Get to a Fever Game

Women's Fastbreak On SI

Indiana Fever icon and Time Athlete of the Year Caitlin Clark has made fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Sep 25, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket defended by Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington (21) during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2024 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
It was announced on Monday that Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark is the 2024 Time Magazine Athlete of the Year.

Clark could not be more deserving of this massive honor, given everything she has done for the growth of women's sports.

It has certainly been a remarkable year for Clark, both on and off the court. And while Clark earned this rare distinction from Time based on what she has accomplished on the court, she might be happiest about something that arose off the court as a result.

Clark fans know the 22-year-old is a certified Taylor Swift fan (or "Swiftie," as her fanbase goes by). This was proven by Clark attending two consecutive concerts of Swift's "Eras Tour" in Indianapolis back in November, and was even seen meeting Swift's boyfriend (and NFL superstar for the Kansas City Chiefs) Travis Kelce while there.

Clark is also a massive Chiefs fan. And based on the Time Magazine feature of Clark that was released on Tuesday in tandem with the Athlete of the Year announcement, we learned that Swift and Kelce are also fans of her.

"Swift gave Clark four bags of Eras Tour merchandise with a note saying Clark was inspiring to watch from afar," she article wrote.

"She said 'Trav and I' were excited to get to a Fever game now that the tour was winding down and invited Clark to attend a Chiefs game with her."

It would be awesome to see Swift and Kelce sitting courtside at Fever games next season. And with Swift's concert tour now over and Kelce's season ending in the past couple of months, it seems they'll have plenty of time to in 2025.

