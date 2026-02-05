Caitlin Clark Is Applying Subtle Pressure Amid WNBA CBA Talks

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has been clear about one thing publicly: she expects to take the court for the 2026 WNBA season.

Clark hasn't played in a game since July, which will only increase the anticipation for her return when the Fever's season is scheduled to start in May.

The only issue with that being, there is still no new WNBA collective bargaining agreement, as the league and the players' association remain at a stalemate. And with each passing day the possibility of the season being delayed, or even being in jeopardy altogether, becomes more real.

This is not something Clark wants and her recent public statements have served to apply some subtle pressure to get a deal done.

When Clark made her NBA on NBC broadcasting debut Sunday, she once again emphasized the importance of this moment for the WNBA—which is two-fold in a sense since the new CBA could lead to a transformative salary structure and given how significant it is for all involved to keep the momentum built over the last couple years going.

So it shouldn't be taken lightly that Clark put her confidence in a resolution out on the air.

"I feel very confident that we're going to get something done. And that's because we're in this moment because of the product we put on the floor so we need to continue to do that," she said.

"I really do feel confident that both sides are going to reach a deal here soon."

Clark followed that up with another display of confidence in the season happening on social media Wednesday, posting an image of her signing autographs for fans at a game with a caption that read, "time to get back to a lot of this."

Caitlin Clark's Voice Carries Tremendous Weight

Clark's comments were obviously measured, but the message in them was apparent. Nowhere did she entertain the idea of a strike, and in stating she believes a deal will get done "in the next couple weeks," the sport's biggest star broadcast that goal to all her peers.

It's not overstating things to say the WNBA players would not be in the negotiating position they are without Clark acting as the catalyst for the league's explosive growth since turning pro from Iowa. So her words carry tremendous weight.

For now, she and fans of the league will continue to play the waiting game. But perhaps things will move faster now that Clark has applied some public pressure, even if it was subtle.

