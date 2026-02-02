'Confident' Caitlin Clark Doubles Down on Stakes Amid WNBA CBA Standoff

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has made no secret of how important she feels this current moment is for the WNBA.

During Team USA training camp in December, Clark outlined her thoughts on the gravity of the current collective bargaining agreement negotiations between the player' association and the league.

"I think the most important thing for myself in thinking about these CBA negotiations is like, this is the biggest moment the WNBA has ever seen. And it's not something that can be messed up. And you know, we're gonna fight for everything we deserve. But at the same time, we need to play basketball. That's what our fans crave, and that's what all of you crave as well. You want the product on the floor," Clark said at the time.

But CBA talks have stalled since and Clark doubled down on just how significant she feels this moment is on her debut appearance as an analyst on NBC's NBA coverage—while adding a reassuring stance when it comes to her confidence that a deal will get done.

"Well, honestly I don't think it's just a big moment for the WNBA, I think all of women's sports this one of the biggest moments we've ever had," she said when asked about the subject by Maria Taylor on the broadcast.

Clark's emphasis only highlights how transformative this CBA could be for player salaries, but also the stakes around those involved continuing to capitalize on the momentum the WNBA has built.

Clark Expresses Confidence WNBA Can Reach Deal

Clark was also not shy on stating how she feels things will play out.

"I feel very confident that we're going to get something done. And that's because we're in this moment because of the product we put on the floor so we need to continue to do that. And I know everbody's working really hard, there's a meeting tomorrow that's really important. And I truly do believe we're going to get something done here in the next couple weeks," she said.

Caitlin Clark is confident the WNBA will reach a new CBA within the next few weeks pic.twitter.com/peJ80KyMZr — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) February 1, 2026

She then went on to layout the condensed offseason that still needs to play out, including an expansion draft for the Portland Fire and Toronto Tempo, free agency, and the WNBA Draft, before reiterating her core belief.

"I really do feel confident that both sides are going to reach a deal here soon."

Clark has served as the catalyst for the growth that has propelled the league into the position for the significant moment she referenced, and surely all WNBA fans hope the league's biggest star's confidence is a good sign for the 2026 season and the future.

