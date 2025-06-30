Dallas Wings Send NaLyssa Smith to Las Vegas Aces: WNBA Trade Grade

In a trade that is turning heads, the Dallas Wings sent forward NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces for a 2027 first-round pick. Smith was recently acquired by Dallas in a four-team deal which––amongst other acquisitions––notably brought Sophie Cunningham to Indiana.

OFFICIAL: The Dallas Wings have traded forward NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces in exchange for Vegas’ 2027 1st Round pick.



In order to complete the trade, Kaila Charles has been released from her hardship contract. pic.twitter.com/ZpjHkOasBQ — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) June 30, 2025

NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces: D

The Next writer and WNBA analyst Hunter Cruse didn’t hold back when reacting to the deal, writing on social media: “Doesn’t shoot, doesn’t pass really, doesn’t make [free throws], doesn’t defend. Yep, here’s a first rounder.”

Doesn’t shoot, doesn’t pass really, doesn’t make FTs, doesn’t defend. Yep, here’s a first-rounder — Hunter Cruse (@HunterCruse14) June 30, 2025

With the 2027 draft already being hyped as a generational class—including names like Juju Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo—Las Vegas may have mortgaged a piece of their future for a player who struggles to keep up in a league that’s rapidly valuing pace and versatility.

With rookies dominating this season and the tempo of play speeding up, Smith’s slower style could make her a tough fit—raising questions about whether the Aces may have just made a short-sighted gamble as they don’t have a first round pick until 2028.

2027 First Round Pick to the Dallas Wings: B+

Wings GM Curt Miller looks to be building for the future. They now have three first-round picks over the next two years: one in 2026 (their own) and two in 2027.

The Dallas Wings now have three first round picks over the next two seasons:



- one in 2026 (their own)

- two in 2027 (Vegas, and their own)



2026: slated to have Olivia, Awa, Azzi, etc.



2027: slated to have JuJu, Hidalgo, Booker, etc. — Alford Corriette (@alfcorriette) June 30, 2025

In 2026, some of the most notable draft prospects include Lauren Betts, Olivia Miles, Azzi Fudd, and Flau’jae Johnson.

The 2027 draft, as already stated, presumably contains Juju Watkins, Hannah Hidalgo and MiLaysia Fulwiley.

Dallas currently sits second to last in the standings with a 5–13 record, and if they don’t find their rhythm soon, they could be in a strong position for the next WNBA draft lottery––which is based on a combination of records from the past two seasons. The lower a team finishes, the better their odds of securing a top pick. With Dallas also finishing near the bottom last year, the Wings may be on track for a prime spot in for the 2026 draft class.

The bottom line: Dallas appears to have come out on top in this trade, positioning themselves well for long-term growth.

As for the Aces, adding NaLyssa Smith may give them frontcourt depth in the short term—but at the cost of future flexibility. Unless Smith can evolve her game to match the league’s trending uptempo pace and style, Las Vegas might have overpaid in an effort to stay in contention now—potentially sacrificing big upside in the years to come.

