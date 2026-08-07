Enes Kanter Mocks WNBA With Draft Declaration

The discussion surrounding the WNBA has gone off the rails. This was proven by a video released by former NBA player Enes Kanter, in which he said he is declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft.

Kanter is obviously attempting to mock the conversation that has been a constant around the league, specifically the way some within it have responded when asked their position on transgender athlete participation.

The caption to his video was as follows:

"After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines,

I’m officially declaring myself a prospect.



If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA.



My team and I have carefully examined the WNBA’s eligibility criteria and governing framework surrounding self-identification and inclusion. Based on the current guidelines, I can and am officially declaring my eligibility for the upcoming WNBA draft in April 2027.



I know my presence on the court will stir up strong opinions.

I am definitely not here to mock, make fun of, or disrespect any community or personal choices.

I’m simply asking that the current rules be applied equally to everyone — the rules that represent the very values many WNBA players and coaches have publicly advocated for.

My team and I are prepared to ensure these guidelines are applied equally, consistently, and without exception, and I look forward to the honoring its stated principles.



See you at training camp."

After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines,

I’m officially declaring myself a @WNBA prospect.



If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA.



My team and I have… pic.twitter.com/msncUZUT1J — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 7, 2026

This comes amid a broader discussion surrounding the WNBA, including Golden State Valkyries star Gabby Williams saying that she would welcome a transgender athlete on her team or on the opposition, and Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve wearing a "Trans kids belong" shirt when her Minnesota Lynx team faced Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

How Did We Get Here?

Jul 31, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) reacts to game play against the Portland Fire during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I'm like, 'I never once said that.' I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn't have to go against biological men," Fever wing Cunningham said in an ESPN article published last month.

Since she made those comments, there was a small rally in support of her at a game in Seattle. Members of the Fever were then asked about that after the game but Indiana PR attempted to steer the questions back to basketball.

A co-owner of the Seattle Storm was also suspended for making demeaning comments toward two young girls who were in attendance with pro-Cunningham signs.

From that point forward more gatherings either in support of or against Cunningham have taken place at Fever road games. And Reeve made the statement with her shirt during the high-profile Lynx and Fever contest.

Cunningham recently criticized the media for talking about everything but basketball after her name has been pushed by pundits in the wake of her remarks and "I said what I said," stance.

Whatever anyone thinks of what Cunningham said, her position is shared by a clear majority of Americans according to polling data.

Caitlin Clark Got it Right

Jul 28, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during warmups before the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cunningham's Fever teammate Caitlin Clark was criticized by some who had supported Cunningham publicly for her response to it all, but the way she handled it was spot-on.

Clark refused to dive into the discourse by offering a personal perspective and instead deferred to the league and its governing bodies on how to handle the issue. This prevented her thoughts from fueling the fire and put the burden where it belongs—on the WNBA to have the proper protocols in place for what is currently a non-issue, if it ever became one.

We've seen this now play out in tennis after the WTA announced players will take a one-time gender test. World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said she was in support of this decision in the name of fairness. Coco Gauff also supported the fairness aspect while making sure she expressed that she doesn't want the trans community to be villainized amid all this.

However, the position many within the WNBA have taken did not draw a line regarding participation based on gender and instead leaned into emphasizing that they didn't want anyone to be excluded.

This opened the door for Kanter's mockery, as it seems the toothpaste is not going back into the tube when it comes to the debate swirling around the WNBA.