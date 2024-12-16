Hannah Hidalgo Is the Closest Thing to Caitlin Clark Exciting
Ever since Caitlin Clark burst onto the scene and changed the course of women's basketball forever, it seems many fans and media members have been looking to recreate the energy that led to the Indiana Fever sensation's massive popularity.
The only problem being that's not something decided in advance.
Contrary to popular belief, the media did not make Clark who she is, and won't be able to push someone to inherit her momentous wave, since Clark captivated fans organically through basketball starting at Iowa.
This means — with all apologies to the likes of UConn star Paige Bueckers and USC standout JuJu Watkins — the player whose game fans will gravitate to is not preordained.
Enter Hannah Hidalgo.
Thus far, Hidalgo has both been the best and most entertaining player to watch in college hoops. The Notre Dame guard has emerged as a favorite for National Player of the Year and has gotten the best of Bueckers and Watkins in the process. On top of that, she has done so with an electric and infectious style that makes it hard to keep one's eyes off her when she is out on the floor.
Hidalgo's statistics also track with her aesthetics. She is currently averaging 25.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and leads the NCAA in steals with 46.
It is for these reasons that she is the fastest-rising star in the sport. It's also why her silently recognizing how amazing a future matchup between herself and Clark in the WNBA would be got social media stirring.
Because the massive attention women's basketball has received started out on the court, even if the discourse would have observers believe it was about something more. And when it comes to actual ball, Hannah Hidalgo is the closest thing to Caitlin Clark exciting.