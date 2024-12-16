Hannah Hidalgo's Face Says It All About Caitlin Clark WNBA Matchup Fan Answer
Women's college basketball's most surging superstar at the moment is Notre Dame sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo.
Hidalgo burst onto the scene as a freshman last year, solidifying herself as a top-tier talent who appeared poised for an extremely successful career.
But the strides Hidalgo has made from last season to this one have not only made Notre Dame into a bona fide National Championship contender but are also making many fans wonder whether she has become the best women's college basketball player.
Since Hidalgo is only a sophomore, she isn't eligible for the WNBA Draft until 2027. However, the battle between her and USC Trojans superstar JuJu Watkins for who earns the No. 1 pick of that draft will be fascinating to see unfold as it approaches.
What's for sure is that basketball fans will eventually get to see Hidalgo and Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark matching up head-to-head starting in 2027. And Hidalgo seemed to make her feelings about this future matchup known when asked about it during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday.
Hidalgo posted on her story asking fans to answer "What matchup y'all excited to see next??"
She then reposted 10 different answers, most of which discussed NCAAW games. However, one response was "You vs CC in the pros 🤫💣💣".
Hidalgo had a caption response for every answer except this one about Clark. Instead, she simply posted a photo of her face, showing what appears to be clear recognition and potential intrigue.
Clark and Hidalgo — both of whom show a ton of passion and fire on the court, while also boasting an explosive offensive skillset — never faced off against each other in college. So when they inevitably do in the WNBA, fans can surely expect fireworks.