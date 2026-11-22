Since clinching the 2024 WNBA title, the New York Liberty's championship efforts have been somewhat lacklustre. This isn't the same team that clinched a dramatic five-game series win over a supremely talented Minnesota Lynx team. And it shouldn't surprise anyone that this drop in quality has coincided with Sabrina Ionescu's worrying shooting slump.

Former Liberty head coach Chris DeMarco shouldered much of the franchise's demise last season, and rightfully so. His lack of understanding of the women's game and his inability to capture his star player's imagination were evident. An unhappy dressing room can't win championships.

While DeMarco was a major factor in the Liberty's struggles, his departure shouldn't paper over some significant cracks in the team. Most notably, Ionescu's shooting woes. The 28-year-old was once a non-negotiable in New York's offseason plans. However, after two wildly inconsistent seasons, the front office must consider if this relationship is still a two-way transaction.

New York must take note of Ionescu's struggles

It feels crazy to suggest Ionescu should be on the trade block in New York, but championship franchises shouldn't be held hostage by a star's past reputation. The Liberty have become a driving force in the WNBA since their title run.

If the organisation wants to remain one of the leading lights in women's sports, it must continue competing at the highest level. That becomes increasingly difficult when one of its offensive talismans is performing so far below their best.

During the 2025 season, Ionescu did have injury issues that may have limited her performance, but numbers don't lie. When she was on the court, she simply wasn't at her peak. The Oregon alum averaged 14.6 points and 4.7 assists per game, but shot just 38.8 percent from the field and 29.5 percent from 3-point range, both of which are career lows.

Ionescu's future with the Liberty should be under the spotlight

New York could stomach this level of production if Ionescu wasn't so heavily involved offensively. This is a player who averaged 12.4 shots per game last season, and more importantly, Ionescu is expected to make $1,249,500 in 2027 -- 17.86 percent of the Liberty's salary cap.

Ionescu's star power would attract suitors. She has established a reputation as an exciting, high-volume guard who can swing the entire momentum of a game if she finds her shooting rhythm. On paper, Ionescu can decide an entire championship. However, paper doesn't win trophies.

No matter which player lands in New York, Breanna Stewart is the face of the franchise. The front office has an obligation to extend her championship window by any means necessary. Stewart is a generational talent, and her final years in the league shouldn't be wasted. If it means sacrificing Ionescu to create financial flexibility and refresh the roster, then so be it.

The Liberty are one of the WNBA's leading organisations; they can't afford to continue to fall short in the postseason. Difficult decisions will need to be made if the franchise is serious about competing at the highest level. Only Stewart should be considered untouchable as New York shapes its offseason plans, meaning Ionescu's future must also come under scrutiny.