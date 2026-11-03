Chris DeMarco’s Exit Was Inevitable After Liberty Elimination

In a vacuum it would be surprising to see a coach fired just one season after a franchise hired them to replace a coach who was fired a year removed from winning the WNBA Finals.

After all, the New York Liberty caught many off guard when they dismissed Sandy Brondello prior to the 2026 season after she led the squad to a WNBA championship in 2024. Now, her replacement, Chris DeMarco has been ousted after only one year at the helm.

The Liberty did not meet expectations this year, but it wasn't that that made DeMarco's firing seem inevitable. Instead, it was the words from the team's stars following the Liberty's elimination at the hands of the Atlanta Dream in the semifinals.

All three of Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones were asked about whether they wanted DeMarco to return, and none gave him a vote of confidence.

"I mean, you know, that's not our say. Our job is to go out there and play good basketball, and represent the organization well, represent the fan base well, and our families. I think we do a good job of focusing on that. And you know, it is what it is," Jones said.

While Ionescu added, "Obviously, that's not our decision. And, I mean, we're thankful for everything that he's done this year. Just focusing on the now, the way he has poured into us and stayed positive [and] levelheaded through the ups and downs of this season, that didn't go the way that he wanted either."

Finally Stewart weighed in: "Yeah. I think it's just tough to talk or think about that right now. Echoing what they said, those decisions aren't ours. But I think my focus, and what I'm thinking about right now, is just [a] missed opportunity, you know what I mean?"

Once the franchise's stars echoed each other regarding their lack of support for the coach, the writing was on the wall for DeMarco's future in New York.

Are the Liberty Still Contenders?

The coach is always the easiest casualty when it comes to fallout around a disappointing season. But there were flaws in the Liberty's roster construction. The team is bereft of athleticism on the perimeter and lacks dynamic guard play.

And Sabrina Ionescu did not play up to her superstar status whatsoever.

Therefore, general manager Jonathan Kolb will have to address those areas in the offseason, or else the finger will start to point in his direction given it would be difficult to can another coach.

But it will be hard for everyone involved if Ionescu doesn't return to form as well.

In the meantime, the change from DeMarco to whoever is next felt inevitable.