Seattle Storm's Slim WNBA Draft Lottery Hopes Could Spark a Dynasty

The 2026 season was catastrophic for the Seattle Storm as they sank to an 8-36 record. However, with one of the WNBA's youngest and most talented rosters, there is plenty to be excited about. Awa Fam, Dominique Malonga, and Flau'jae Johnson are premier prospects that will lead Seattle into a competitive new era.

Wins will come with experience, but for now, Seattle must focus on developing its young stars while building on the strong foundations the front office has laid. The 2027 WNBA Draft Lottery will give the Storm a slim but era-defining chance to build a future Dynasty.

Seattle can land the No.1 overall pick in 2027, but the franchise will need Lady Luck on their side. Despite having the league's worst record, the Storm only have a 9.3% chance of being awarded the top pick. Because the league calculates Draft Lottery odds based on a team's combined record over the previous two seasons, Seattle are somehow perceived to be in a better position than the Chicago Sky (whose pick belongs to the Washington Mystics), Toronto Tempo, and Houston Comets.

Missing out on the No.1 pick wouldn't end the Storm's ambitious plans, but it would quiet the noise around them. Nevertheless, noise doesn't win championships; a quality roster does, and there are several guards available can take this team to the next level.

The 2027 draft class is deeper than JuJu Watkins

Undoubtedly, JuJu Watkins is the face of the Class of 2027, but she isn't the standalone star. While landing Watkins with the first overall pick would be game-changing, missing out on the star wouldn't signal the end of Seattle's project.

After a year on the injury table, Watkins is already making a significant impact at USC, averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. Her influence is undeniable, and her impact is inevitable. The Trojans will be in championship discussions because of her offensive production. However, Seattle doesn't need a leading light to reach its goals; it needs a player who can contribute in different facets of the game.

Hannah Hidalgo fits the player profile that the Storm desperately craves. A defensive stalwart who can play in transition while elevating the stars around her. Hidalgo wouldn't steal the limelight from Seattle's star trio; she would only make them more dangerous.

This season, the Notre Dame talisman has registered 27.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals per game, shooting 58 percent and 40 percent from deep. In any other year, Hidalgo would be the unanimous No.1 overall pick. She possesses all the attributes to become a WNBA star and put a franchise in championship contention, if surrounded by the right players.

Despite being listed as a forward, Madison Booker's talent would allow her to partner with Johnson in Seattle's backcourt. However, if the front office wants a more natural guard, LSU's MiLaysia Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams are realistic options, albeit without the potential to define the franchise's future.

The Storm are in a strong position moving forward, but the 2027 draft feels pivotal in the roster's development. A superstar guard would take Seattle from an exciting young team to future championship contenders. If the organization can somehow land the first overall pick, Seattle will become a dominant force sooner rather than later.