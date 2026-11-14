Hannah Hidalgo Shows WNBA Draft Lottery Is More Than JuJu Watkins Sweepstakes

Heading into Sunday's WNBA Draft Lottery, much of the talk has been about which team will get the No. 1 pick and the chance to select USC standout JuJu Watkins. Rightfully so, as Watkins has long been considered a shoo-in to go first overall, assuming she declares for the WNBA in 2027.

However, there are other players who will be available that serve as much more than simply a consolation prize. Chief among them is Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, who from my perspective is the most exciting player in the nation.

Hidalgo registered yet another standout performance in Notre Dame's latest win over DePaul. Hidalgo recorded 31 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks in the victory. This made her the first Division I player ever to tally at least 2,000 points and 500 steals in a college career.

The electric prospect is now averaging 28.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 4.8 steals through four games in her senior season. That while shooting a blistering 59.4% from the field.

The Houston Comets and Toronto Tempo are tied for the best odds to land the number one pick, followed by the Washington Mystics, but the squads that wind up at second and third should still be salivating at the opportunity to select Hidalgo should Watkins enter the Draft and go first as expected.

Could Hidalgo's Size Hold Her Back at the Next Level?

If there is any question about how Hidalgo's game will translate to the WNBA, it is only due to her lack of size. She stands at just 5-foot-7.

Still, she plays much bigger than that, as evidenced by the nearly 8 rebounds per game she is snaring. Not to mention her heart and will to win are far bigger than nearly anyone she might share the floor with.

Hidalgo is a defensive menace and is relentless when attacking offensively. Plus, her quickness will make it tough for any would-be defender to stay in front of her. If her three-point shot can become consistent (she is shooting 40% early this season after hitting on 25.4% from deep last year) then that should negate any concerns presented by her lack of size.

Meaning regardless of how the ping-pong ball draw goes, fans of the franchises who miss out on the opportunity to pick Watkins shouldn't fret, since Hidalgo would still be on the board, and she may very well be the prospect who brings the most energy to any arena she eventually will call home.