Team USA Must Improve to Keep Pace With France at FIBA World Cup

USA Basketball boasts the most star-laden and talented roster in the 2026 FIBA World Cup.

Team USA also has the best track record, last losing in senior international competition to Russia in the 2006 World Cup. They've captured gold in every World Cup and Olympics since.

However, the 2024 Olympics victory did not come easily, with the USA edging out France 67-66 in the gold medal game. And the core of that France team is putting in work early in the World Cup tournament.

Meanwhile, Team USA is coming off its lowest-scoring performance in World Cup action since 1971 in a scare versus Italy. The U.S. squad fared much better in the opener against China, but they cannot afford to struggle shooting like they did on Sunday once the competition stiffens and the tournament enters the single-elimination phase. Only Jackie Young made more than two field goals against Italy and Team USA shot 29% overall and hit only one three-pointer.

France has not had any such struggles. They defeated Nigeria 111-56 Monday and that comes after they registered blowout wins over both South Korea and Hungary.

France Has WNBA Heavy Roster

WNBA fans are familiar with several members of the France roster, which is headlined by Golden State Valkyries star Gabby Williams. Williams also shined for France in the Olympics, giving Team USA all they could handle.

She is joined on the France team by her Valkyries teammate Janelle Salaun, the favorite to win the Sixth Player of the Year award. Carla Leite of the Portland Fire, Marine Johannes of the New York Liberty, Pauline Astier of the Liberty, Dominique Malonga of the Seattle Storm, Leila Lacan of the Connecticut Sun, and Valériane Ayayi of the Phoenix Mercury are also on the team.

And between Williams' versatility, Leite's speed, Johannes' shooting, and Malonga's size and athleticism, the France team presents numerous matchup problems for any opponent, which goes for Team USA in a potential championship game.

"Let this be the last time that a team plays with more passion than us throughout the course of the game. Let this be the last time that all twelve don't show up to compete at a high level. Let this be the last time that we lack a resilient mindset because we're so upset that we're not scoring the way we're normally scoring," was the message USA coach Kara Lawson had for her team after the narrow victory over Italy.

She and the USA squad will have to heed those words and make sure they know what lineup combinations work best before possible games against the heavy-hitters in the World Cup—specifically France.