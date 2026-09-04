Caitlin Clark Explains USA Strategy to Slow 'Different' Zhang Ziyu After Win vs China

Team USA secured its first win of the FIBA World Cup on Friday morning, defeating China by a score of 94-61.

Despite what the final score might suggest, China presented a very unique challenge for Team USA in the game, largely because of 7'4" center Zhang Ziyu. While Zhang finished the game tied for a team-high 13 points (most of which came from the free-throw line), the USA roster did a very solid job of containing the 19-year-old phenom.

Zhang Ziyu center of China during the FIBA Womens Basketball World Cup group D phase match between United States | IMAGO / Photo News

Caitlin Clark (who finished with 14 points and 11 assists in 25 minutes played) spoke with the media after the game and was asked about playing against Zhang.

"I mean, this was a different type of basketball game than I've probably ever played in, in my entire life. I've never played against a woman of that size," Clark said of Zhang, per the FIBA media YouTube channel.

"And she obviously presented some challenges for us, but you've got to give our post players a lot of credit. They really battled, and Coach Kara really challenged them before the game to be physical, try to push them out of the paint," Clark added.

"If [Zhang] makes a couple, stay resilient, stay in it. I thought Aliyah [Boston] came in and gave us great minutes guarding her. I think, especially in the second half, we were able to get a few more buckets in transition, especially when she was in, trying to push the ball," she continued.

Why Caitlin Clark is Team USA's Antidote Against Zhang Ziyu

It's obvious that Zhang is a problem in the half court for opposing teams, as she can contest any shot that's close to her when she's anchored in the paint (she finished with two blocks against Team USA).

Thankfully for the USA roster, Caitlin Clark and the other guards excel at moving the ball in transition. Not only is Zhang not very mobile and tired easily when having to run up and down the court in the second half, but her rim protection isn't a concern when she's lagging behind the action in transition.

Therefore, this was a fantastic strategy to up the pace against Zhang, both to open up the USA's offense and tire Zhang enough to make her easier to face on defense.

Playing with pace is always a strategy that Clark wants to employ, regardless of who she's playing for or going up against. And her being able to utilize this strategy worked wonders on Friday.