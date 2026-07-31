Why the WNBA Trade Deadline Is Quiet

The Connecticut Sun traded Aneesah Morrow to the Toronto Tempo in exchange for the rights to Maria Kliundikova and the Tempo's second-round pick in the 2028 WNBA Draft. And that's about it.

The WNBA trade deadline of August 2 is approaching, yet there have been relatively few moves, which is not atypical for the league. It even appears increasingly less likely that Kelsey Plum will be dealt by the Los Angeles Sparks, and she was the biggest name who appeared to be on the verge of being traded.

That's because Plum has reportedly indicated that she doesn't plan to re-sign with Los Angeles in the offseason, so they risk losing her for nothing without a deal. However, that logic works both ways, with ESPN reporting that the team's asking price is too high. Any team that is trading pieces would also want a commitment before parting with valuable assets.

So, why is the WNBA trade deadline relatively quiet (at least so far)?

Short-Term Deals

Just like is the case with Plum, several star players are on short-term deals. This makes them more tradeable in a sense, which is why Napheesa Collier's name has been brought up, but it also means they will be attainable in free agency.

Contending Teams Entrenched

The defending champion Las Vegas Aces have their core intact. The Lynx are rolling with rookie Olivia Miles and just got Collier back. The Indiana Fever are not going to part with their core All-Star trio. And the Golden State Valkyries have found success with their current roster and are likely hesitant to move the several contributors it would take to facilitate a superstar trade.

Hence the top of the league is more inclined to make moves on the margins than big swings. The Aces signing development player Justine Pissott away from the Fever, the Fever signing their own development player in Michelle Onyiah, and the Lynx making an offer to Chloe Bibby (who is currently on a development deal with the Chicago Sky) are just some examples.

WNBA Deals Are Hard to Pull Off

WNBA trades are not exactly simple to execute. Most of the contending teams are capped out, meaning they would need to make an even exchange contract-wise. And given the 12-player roster minimum, deals that aren't one-for-one are more difficult to execute without involving another team, since any squad sending out more players than they acquire would still need the cap space to meet the roster requirement.

In addition, the biggest contracts are mostly for stars teams are not willing to part with, while many of the smaller deals are very valuable if they are rookie deals that afford a franchise control over a player's rights at a good price.

That doesn't mean deals can't get done, however, it explains why they aren't coming fast and furiously. For the sake of entertainment, let's hope this article ages poorly.



