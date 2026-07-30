Kelsey Plum's Injury Return Only Adds to Sparks Trade Speculation

The WNBA trade deadline is now three days away, and the biggest star who's expected to be moved is Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum.

Plum, who hasn't played since June 21 because of a lower leg injury, spoke with the media on Thursday and addressed her injury status and potential of being traded before Sunday's deadline.

"I'm not taking anything personal. I'm gonna be where my feet are. I play for the Sparks. So on Sunday, I'm gonna suit up," Plum said about the possibility of being traded, per an X post from Edwin Garcia of Swish Appeal.

Kelsey Plum on the possibility of being traded. "I’m not taking anything personal. I’m gonna be where my feet are. I play for the Sparks, so on Sunday, I’m gonna suit up.” — Edwin Garcia (@ECreates88) July 30, 2026

The fact that Plum is clear about being ready to return to the court Sunday—which is the trade deadline—after missing over a month with an injury would seemingly make her even more appealing to prospective teams, which are expected to include the Golden State Valkyries and the Washington Mystics, among other teams.

This is good news for everybody. Of course, Plum has been itching to get back on the court, especially since she was off to an excellent start to the season before picking up that injury. It's good news for the Sparks because having her back healthy will increase her trade value, and it's good news for prospective suitors because she'll be able to compete and contribute right away rather than having to miss time still being sidelined.

Kelsey Plum Conveys 'Unknown' Nature of Sparks Future

As for whether Plum wants to return to the Sparks next season, she added, "There's a lot of things that are in the unknown, and those are things outside of my control. For me, my control is to be here, to play the highest level of basketball I could possibly play, and help my team win games," per another X post from Garcia.

The reason Los Angeles is expected to trade Plum is that she has reportedly indicated that she doesn't intend to re-sign with the Sparks this upcoming offseason, as she's set to become a free agent.

Therefore, they'd be wise to trade her now and get something in return rather than letting her walk for nothing this offseason, especially because they're all-but eliminated from postseason contention at this point.

Plum joining the Sparks two offseasons ago made many believe Los Angeles was set to compete for a championship. And that optimism increased once other veterans like Nneka Ogwumike and Ariel Atkins joined her in LA this past offseason.

But the Sparks' talent hasn't amounted to wins, and now the team is stuck in purgatory. Trading Plum is an opportunity to get back on the right track, even if it means becoming a bottom-dweller in the WNBA standings for a season or two.