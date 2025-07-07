WNBA Power Rankings: All-Star Captain Napheesa Collier and Lynx Stay on Top

WNBA All-Star weekend is approaching and participating players have been cemented. Some teams like the Seattle Storm and Indiana Fever are sending multiple players to Indianapolis for the star-studded event spearheaded by team captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier. While the Connecticut Sun won’t be sending anyone, which is reflected by their place in the standings.

Amid All-Star announcements, momentum continues to shift across the league as the Phoenix Mercury begin to slide, the Dallas Wings look to be finding their stride led by Paige Bueckers and a rising rookie core, and Natasha Cloud urges everyone to “take a deep breath” as the New York Liberty struggle to retain their early season dominance.

Here's how this week's power rankings shake out with the WNBA All-Star Game on the horizon.

1. The Minnesota Lynx

Jul 3, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) shakes hands with Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) after making a shot against the Washington Mystics in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Lynx are still the only team with just two losses for the season with a clear separation between them and the rest of the pack. Even when on back-to-backs, like in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Sky, Collier and company have shown what they are made of. Minnesota displayed grit in what was a very physical game vs Chicago, and notched a jaw-dropping ten blocks, to come away with the victory. Though they did go down to the Fever in the Commissioner’s Cup, the game didn’t count in the standings.

All-Stars: Napheesa Collier (captain), Courtney Williams

2. The Seattle Storm

Jun 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) handles the ball against the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Storm have jumped in the rankings this week as Skylar Diggins, Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams are out there letting everyone know why they are All-Stars. Diggins’ clutch game winner in the final seconds against Atlanta and a big win over New York put the league on notice, showing that the Storm can go toe-to-toe with the top teams. There have been some inconsistencies for the Storm across the season, so Seattle will be under the spotlight to see if they can keep up the momentum.

All-Stars: Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams

3. The Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) smiles after a layup against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the fourth quarter at PHX Arena Jun 29, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury have been on fire from deep, leading the league in 3-pointers made with the help of a stellar season by Alyssa Thomas in facilitating those shots. Phoenix has fallen short in their past two games, including Thursday’s surprising loss to a rookie-led Wings squad. And having lost the past two head-to-head contests against the Storm, Phoenix slides a spot in the rankings, falling just below Seattle.

All-Stars: Satou Sabally, Alyssa Thomas

4. The Atlanta Dream

Jun 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) drives to the basket against Dallas Wings guard Kaila Charles (3) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

The Dream have been a team to watch this season despite a tough slate of games against top-tier contenders. They pulled off a gritty win against the Liberty, narrowly fell short to the Storm in a back-and-forth nail-biter, and dropped a hard-fought overtime battle to the Lynx. With Brionna Jones dominating in the paint and Allisha Gray firing on all cylinders from beyond the arc, opponents know they have to bring their A-game when facing Atlanta. All eyes will be on Gray as she looks to defend her 3-point contest crown during this year’s All-Star Weekend.

All-Stars: Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard.

5. The New York Liberty

Jul 6, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) reacts during the first half against the Seattle Storm at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

After Sunday’s loss to the Storm Natasha Cloud reminded everyone to “take a deep breath” with the Liberty––who no longer look like the shoo-in for title contention they appeared to be earlier in the season. A tougher stretch in the schedule has exposed some vulnerabilities, and the absence of key piece Jonquel Jones—sidelined with an injury—has disrupted their rhythm on both ends of the floor.

All-Stars: Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart

6. The Golden State Valkyries

Jul 5, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) walks to the Minnesota Lynx side of the court during a stoppage in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Valkyries played just once this past week, falling to the top-ranked Lynx despite a strong showing from Tiffany Hayes, who dropped 22 points, and Kayla Thornton, who recorded a double-double. Many of their core players have returned from Eurobasket, but seem to be getting their sea-legs back, as Temi Fágbénlé was the only returning player to score from the field. Still, there’s reason to celebrate as Thornton will represent the league’s newest franchise in the upcoming All-Star Game.

All-Stars: Kayla Thorton

7. The Indiana Fever

Jul 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) in the first half during the Commissioner's Cup final at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Fever have started coming together and producing effectively as a cohesive unit. Though still missing the perimeter offense of Clark, the team's defense has become a threat and was on full display as they held MVP frontrunner Collier way under her scoring average to take home their first-ever Commissioner’s Cup title against the top ranked Minnesota team. However, after a blowout 81-54 victory against the Aces––ending a 16 game losing streak against the Las Vegas team––their loss to a struggling Sparks team showed that there is still work to do to maintain consistency.

All-Stars: Caitlin Clark (captain), Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell

8. The Las Vegas Aces

Jun 26, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) dribbles the ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Though Las Vegas has won two of their last three games, the Aces have been heavily reliant on the offensive firepower of A’ja Wilson, highlighted by her notching 29 of the Aces’ 54 points against the Fever Thursday. No other player sank more than two buckets the entire game. But with the surprising trade that brought NaLyssa Smith to the team, Vegas is hoping to change that. Smith was able to contribute 11 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday’s win against the Connecticut Sun.

All-Stars: A’ja Wilson, Jackie Young

9. The Dallas Wings

Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Wings look to be finding a rhythm despite key injuries and roster shake-ups, notably sending Smith to Las Vegas as mentioned above. But rookies Paige Bueckers, Azaiah James, and JJ Quinerly stepped up to upset the No. 2 seeded Mercury amid the chaos. And having acquired the Aces’ first round draft pick for 2027, it looks like Wings’ GM Curt Miller is leaning into the youth and looking to build for the future.

All-Stars: Paige Bueckers

10. The Washington Mystics

Jun 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron (22) grabs a rebound against the Dallas Wings during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Mystics’ inconsistency has caused them to slide in this week’s rankings. This young squad has proven they can grind out tough wins—like their June 24 upset over the No. 1 Lynx—but they’ve also struggled to maintain that level, falling to Minnesota in Thursday’s rematch. Lucy Olsen dropping 19 points in the game highlighted just how––alongside Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen––these rookies can step into the pros and make a big impact. Still, their rapid rise hasn’t come without controversy—many are questioning Citron and Iriafen’s All-Star nods over veteran Brittney Sykes.

All-Stars: Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen

11. The Chicago Sky

Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts after being called for a technical foul in the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Angel Reese has been on a tear lately, and Chicago is looking to be finding a rhythm after a tough start to the season. Nearly coming away with a victory in Sunday’s physical battle against the Lynx, the Sky displayed a gritty determination and the potential to begin moving up in the standings if they can maintain 40 minutes of consistency.

All-Stars: Angel Reese

12. The Los Angeles Sparks

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) guards Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) during a game Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever fell 87-89 to the Stars. | HG Biggs/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In Saturday’s win over the Fever, four Sparks players were in double-digits, in an encouraging sharing of the offensive load. Azura Stevens has made a major impact as a dominant presence under the basket and threat beyond the arc, dropping 21 points and 12 rebounds against Indiana, in the midst of a season many believe should have warranted her a spot on the All-Star squad. But the Sparks have yet to show they can maintain cohesion and are just 6-13 for the season.

All-Stars: Kelsey Plum

13. The Connecticut Sun

Jul 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow (24) drives the ball against Las Vegas Aces forward Kierstan Bell (1) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Sun are now 2–16, trudging through the season without a win since their June 6 matchup against the Dream. Lately, they’ve been frequent recipients of blowout losses, struggling to stay competitive on either end of the floor as the year wears on. With Marina Mabrey still sidelined with an injury, there doesn’t look to be a light at the end of the tunnel for the Sun just yet.

All-Stars: None

