WNBA Power Rankings: Lynx Dominate May Despite Napheesa Collier Injury

The Minnesota Lynx enter June atop the WNBA at 6-2, showing no signs of slowing down.

The Lynx ranked outside the top four in our preseason power rankings, due in large part to Napheesa Collier's left ankle injury, which left the perennial MVP candidate sidelined for the start of her 2026 campaign. Yet for the third straight season, Minnesota has jumped out to a red-hot start.

They're not alone, though. Only two games separate the top 10 teams in the league -- a group that includes quick risers like the Dallas Wings and Portland Fire.

Let's break it all down in our latest edition of WNBA power rankings.

1. Minnesota Lynx (6-2, W4)

May 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Natasha Howard (1) shoots against the Chicago Sky during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 5 (+4)

With four straight wins dating back to May 21, the Lynx boast the longest active winning streak in the WNBA. That dominance was on full display last week.

Minnesota knocked off the then-first-place Atlanta Dream 96-81 on Wednesday before rolling past the Chicago Sky in a 21-point victory to move into the top spot in the standings. The Lynx shot 60 percent from the field against Atlanta, powered by a season-high 25 points from Courtney Williams and an 11-for-16 outing from Natasha Howard. Tenth-year forward Nia Coffey took over Friday against Chicago with a game-high 20 points, as Minnesota held the Sky to a season-low 58 points. Coffey's second career 20-point outing gives the Lynx five players averaging double figures through eight games, as it's been a balanced attack by the league's most efficient offense.

Minnesota's been the top team in the WNBA so far, and the numbers back it up. Alongside field goal percentage, Minnesota ranks first in net rating, average points differential, and scoring defense, while narrowly trailing Atlanta for the league lead in rebounding.

Natasha Howard is the only player this season ranking top 25 in all 5 major categories.



PTS - REB - AST - STL - BLK pic.twitter.com/uZouOsDxJr — Real App (@realapp) May 30, 2026

Williams and rookie guard Olivia Miles (No. 2 overall) have quickly become a formidable backcourt duo, but it's hard to envision the Lynx in this spot without an impressive start from Howard in her age-34 season. She's looking like an absolute steal in free agency, with a cap hit of $700,000 this season.

2. Atlanta Dream (5-2, W1)

May 27, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Jordin Canada (3) drives to the basket past Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 1 (-1)

Atlanta couldn't hang on to the top spot in our power rankings for a second straight week, falling to the Lynx by 15 points. The Dream never led Wednesday, and Minnesota remains the only team to crack the 90-point mark against them this season.

Still, they're a clear-cut contender with a defense that bounced back immediately. Atlanta forced 28 turnovers Friday -- the most by any team this season -- and held Portland to just 66 points in a 20-point rout. Angel Reese led the offensive charge with an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double, not to mention a team-best five assists.

She'll share the spotlight with collegiate rival Caitlin Clark on Thursday as Reese returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time since being traded to the Dream this offseason.

3. Dallas Wings (5-3, W2)

May 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard (32) is interviewed after the game against the Las Vegas Aces at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 6 (+3)

The Wings continue their ascent up the power rankings after a 1-2 start -- and deservedly so. Just four days after defeating the New York Liberty by 15 points at Barclays Center, Dallas took down the reigning champion Las Vegas Aces 95-87 in front of its home fans Thursday.

Jessica Shepard headlined the night with a historic performance, racking up 22 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 assists to lead the Wings to their second straight win. She became the 29th player in WNBA history to record 20 rebounds in a single game, and just the second to do so as part of a triple-double (Alyssa Thomas was the first to accomplish the feat on Aug. 1, 2023, against Minnesota).

JESSICA SHEPARD HAS THE FIRST 22-20-10 TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN WNBA HISTORY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4aYlWCHn25 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 29, 2026

She was one of three Wings to record 20-plus points Thursday, alongside Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, the latter of whom drew into the starting lineup for the first time in her WNBA career. Fudd carried over the momentum from her breakout 24-point outing against New York, matching Shepard with 22 points on 9-of-15 shooting.

Dallas has won four of its last five, and with Fudd flashing her scoring talent, there's a lot to be excited about.

4. Las Vegas Aces (5-3, W1)

May 31, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) celebrates during a break in the action against the Golden State Valkyries in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 2 (-2)

After back-to-back scoreless outings, Jackie Young returned to form, notching 15 points Thursday against Dallas and 23 against the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday. It wasn't enough against a surging Wings squad, but Las Vegas rebounded quickly with an impressive 10-point victory over Golden State.

The Aces can rest assured knowing they're getting elite play from A'ja Wilson night in and night out. Look no further than Sunday, when the four-time MVP poured in 28 points and 15 rebounds against one of the league's stingiest defenses.

It might take some more maneuvering from coach Becky Hammon to get the most out of this roster, though. A leg injury kept Jewell Loyd out of the lineup Sunday, but the six-time All-Star has struggled to find her scoring touch this season. Scoring has hardly been an issue for Chennedy Carter, but her defensive game could limit her usage at times.

Of course, the Aces have more than enough pieces to make it all work, and the seemingly impending return of Dana Evans should give Hammon another talented piece at her disposal.

5. Golden State Valkyries (5-3, L1)

May 31, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton (22) dribbles upcourt against the Las Vegas Aces in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 4 (-1)

Last week, the Valkyries went toe-to-toe with two teams pegged as championship contenders entering the season. Golden State narrowly bested the Indiana Fever in a thrilling 90-88 affair Thursday before falling to Las Vegas over the weekend.

A 10-point loss to the Aces doesn't alter the overall perception of Golden State as a largely improved contender in 2026. The Valkyries continue to hit threes at a league-best rate, and they're getting elite play from Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams.

They'll be put to the test next week, though, with battles against Portland and Minnesota and a Sunday rematch with Las Vegas, this time on the road.

6. New York Liberty (5-4, W2)

May 27, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes (23) shoots the ball against the Phoenix Mercury during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 7 (+1)

New York snapped its three-game losing streak and jumped back above .500 this week, stacking wins against the Phoenix Mercury.

With Sabrina Ionescu still sidelined and Satou Sabally limited to 10 minutes Friday, Marine Johannes and Pauline Astier took turns shouldering the Liberty offense. Johannes drilled a career-high seven three-pointers Wednesday in a 10-point win over Phoenix, aided by a 17-point, 12-rebound double-double from Jonquel Jones. Astier was one of two Liberty players in double figures Friday alongside Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, notching 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting.

Marine Johannes vs Phoenix:



21 PTS

5 AST

2 STL

7 3P (career-high)



Joins Caitlin Clark as the only players this season with 7+ 3P in a game. pic.twitter.com/EL9LRt9k1J — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 28, 2026

New York's offense still isn't operating at full tilt -- and likely won't until Ionescu returns -- but as long as Johannes and Astier can contribute consistently, the Liberty should be able to tread water.

7. Portland Fire (6-4, W1)

May 30, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Fire center Megan Gustafson (17) reacts after scoring against the Indiana Fever during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 10 (+3)

The Fire are generating some buzz after an impressive 10-day stretch. The club won four of their last five, with notable victories over New York, Indiana, and the Toronto Tempo.

Portland delivered a statement Saturday, dismantling the Fever 100-84 behind a 22-point effort from Megan Gustafson. The Fire led for 89 percent of the game, and held Clark to just six points on 1-of-7 shooting.

"We're a bunch of overlooked players," Gustafson said postgame. "I've never really been respected as a basketball player until I've gotten here."

Megan Gustafson gets emotional postgame talking about her place in Portland:



"We're a bunch of overlooked players... I've never really been respected as a basketball player until I've gotten here... I'm thankful for this team, this organization. They believe in me." pic.twitter.com/OEuLAkenb5 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) May 31, 2026

The Fire have gotten production up and down the lineup of late, with Emily Engstler and Sarah Ashlee Barker stepping up alongside centerpieces like Bridget Carleton and Carla Leite. It's not a roster that popped off the page in the preseason, but that didn't stop Golden State last season, and it hasn't slowed the Fire down either.

A lopsided loss to Atlanta on Friday, fraught with poor ball control, can't go unnoticed, though. For now, we can simply chalk it up to an off night, but Portland will be under the microscope as it looks to sustain this level of play.

8. Indiana Fever (4-4, L2)

May 30, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) chats with a referee during the second half against the Portland Fire at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 3 (-5)

Indiana has a lot to clean up after an 0-2 week, capped off by a 16-point loss at Portland.

Clark was uncharacteristically quiet as Indiana finished with a season-low 84 points Saturday, sporting an ugly shooting line as fouls limited her to just 22 minutes against the Fire. The Fever still boast the league's top scoring offense, so it doesn't merit any alarm, but the defense is a different story.

Indiana appeared to make strides on that end during a three-game winning streak from May 17 to May 22, but some warts popped up last week. Golden State and Portland both sought out one-on-one matchups with Clark, much to their advantage. Clark wound up with five fouls in two of her last three games as a result, something Indiana simply cannot afford.

The Fever are a better defensive unit than they're likely given credit for, but they need to be able to keep Clark on the floor, despite tighter whistles this season.

9. Toronto Tempo (5-4, W2)

May 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Toronto Tempo forward Nyara Sabally (8) walks off the court after an WNBA game against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 12 (+3)

Toronto flexed its offensive muscles last week. The Tempo became the first team to eclipse 110 points this season, defeating the Sky 111-104 on Wednesday. Nyara Sabally poured in a career-high 29 points, while fellow starters Marina Mabrey and Brittney Sykes also reached the 20-point mark in a high-scoring affair.

The Tempo cruised to a 93-72 win over the Seattle Storm on Saturday, with five different players scoring 13 points or more. They now rank fourth in scoring offense, fueled by one of the most aggressive three-point attacks in the WNBA.

The defensive side of the game is cause for concern, but there's no question that Toronto is explosive enough on offense to make some noise this season.

10. Los Angeles Sparks (4-4, L1)

May 30, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun center Brittney Griner (42) injured during a play against Los Angeles Sparks guard Erica Wheeler (17) in the first half at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 8 (-2)

On paper, a 1-1 week isn't the end of the world for a Los Angeles Sparks team that lost star guard Kelsey Plum to an ankle injury. It's who the lost came against that really stings.

Los Angeles survived a tight 92-87 battle with the Washington Mystics, led by 20-point outings from Erica Wheeler and Nneka Ogwumike, but couldn't complete the perfect week, falling 84-81 to the Connecticut Sun.

Plum's injury is a dagger to a team that was already struggling to find its footing, but even a banged up Sparks squad should have been able to get by against the last-place Sun. Plum didn't practice Monday, a not-so-encouraging sign as Los Angeles braces for a three-game homestand against Las Vegas, Dallas, and Portland.

11. Chicago Sky (3-5, L4)

May 27, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Skylar Diggins (4) brings the ball up court against the Toronto Tempo during the first half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 9 (-2)

The Sky enter June riding a four-game losing streak that dates back to May 20, unable to snap a skid that began when Rickea Jackson was diagnosed with a season-ending knee injury.

Chicago exploded for 104 points against a bad Tempo defense Wednesday, but fell quiet Friday, mustering 58 points against the first-place Lynx. The Sky now own the third-worst scoring offense in the WNBA, with their three-point percentage plummeting to a league-worst 24.7 percent clip. Only two players reached double figures against Minnesota, with no one tallying more than 12 points.

Skylar Diggins scored a season-best 23 points against Toronto, but there's not nearly enough consistency in this offense right now to make Chicago a threat against the top half of the league. A softer upcoming schedule featuring matchups against Washington and Connecticut could help them find the answers they need.

12. Washington Mystics (3-4, L1)

May 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Mystics center Shakira Austin (0) reacts to making a basket against the Seattle Storm during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 14 (+2)

Washington got a pair of excellent efforts from fifth-year center Shakira Austin, who posted back-to-back double-doubles in a 1-1 week. After falling to Seattle the weekend prior, the Mystics bounced back with a 78-64 win Wednesday, as Austin recorded 18 points and 13 rebounds.

She notched 25 points and 10 rebounds Friday, but it wasn't enough to lift Washington over Los Angeles. The trio of Austin, Sonia Citron, and Kiki Iriafen keeps the Mystics interesting, but they'll have a hard time making noise without improved production from their supporting cast.

13. Seattle Storm (3-6, L2)

May 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm guard Jade Melbourne (5) dribbles the ball while guarded by Washington Mystics guard Alicia Florez Getino (2) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 13 (--)

Seattle replaced its two-game winning streak with a two-game losing streak, falling back down to 13th in the league standings in the process.

The common thread in both losses was a lack of offensive production. Jade Melbourne was the only player to reach double figures in Wednesday's 78-64 loss to the Mystics, while only two players did so in a 93-72 loss to Toronto.

The Storm rank second-to-last in scoring offense and offensive rating, and that will likely remain the case until Ezi Magbegor and Dominique Malonga return.

14. Phoenix Mercury (2-7, L5)

May 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) reacts during the second half against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 11 (-3)

The longest active losing streak in the WNBA belongs to the Mercury, who take a five-game skid dating back to May 19 into June.

Even with Monique Akoa Makani joining the lineup, Phoenix struggled mightily on the offensive end. Alyssa Thomas was held to single figures for the first time all season in Wednesday's 84-74 loss to New York. She notched 15 points Friday, but the Liberty held the Mercury to a season-low 68 points.

New York Liberty are going to be fine as they continue to get healthy. They’ll move up the standings.



Phoenix Mercury on the other hand, it’s not looking good. They needed that win to find some momentum.



Mercury starting 2-7 has to be a disappointment after reaching the Finals. — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) May 30, 2026

Phoenix is one loss away from tying Connecticut for the worst record in the league. We've seen impressive turnarounds before, but the Mercury are digging themselves an early hole.

15. Connecticut Sun (2-8, W1)

May 30, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow (24) drives the ball against the Los Angeles Sparks in the second half at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Previous Ranking: 15 (--)

Connecticut earned its second win of the season Saturday, snapping a three-game skid. Aneesah Morrow recorded a game-high 17 points, while Leila Lacan addd 12 in her first game of the season.

Morrow's been the top offensive catalyst so far for the Sun, but adding Lacan to the mix after a solid rookie campaign in 2025 should only help them moving forward. It's not enough to move them over anyone in our power rankings just yet, though that's certainly not out of the realm of possibility after the last two weeks.