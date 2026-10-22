Angel Reese Shares Kim Mulkey's Motivational Message After WNBA Finals Game 3 Win

The Atlanta Dream took a 2-1 WNBA Finals lead over the Golden State Valkyries after an emphatic 97-71 win on their home court Wednesday night.

Dream star forward Angel Reese continued to look like the best player on the court during Game 3. She finished with a game-high 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting from the field, along with 12 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 34 minutes played.

Reese's college head coach, legendary LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey, was sitting courtside during Game 3. She was cheering Reese on emphatically throughout the game, and then the forward went over to her former coach and shared an embrace and some words after the game ended.

Angel Reese with her former LSU coach Kim Mulkey after Game 3 💛 pic.twitter.com/DpOlmyrlHQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 22, 2026

Reese spoke with the media after Wednesday's win and was asked what message Mulkey had for her.

"Her words, I can't share. But she just kept telling me to go get it," Reese said, per the WNBA's YouTube account.

"Go get it, don't stop, and just two more. I won a championship with her and remember how that felt, and being able to do it again with this group is gonna be even more special," she added.

Angel Reese's Trash Talk Against Valkyries Proves How Confident She's Feeling

Reese is clearly feeling herself right now, and rightfully so. This has been shown by the box score and by the eye test on the court.

One example of this is the persistent trash talk she has been having with Valkyries Aminata Gueye throughout the past two contests.

Reese went viral for telling Gueye, "You can't f*** with me, bum a**" between shooting free throws during Game 2, and was constantly reminding Gueye (who had six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes off the bench) that she couldn't guard Reese throughout Game 3. At another point, Reese made a basket, looked to her bench, and looked to have said, "She can't f*** with me!" talking about Gueye.

The ATL Barbie is FIRED UP at home 😤



Angel Reese is letting the Golden State bench hear it early 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fdyXkN5RUj — espnW (@espnW) October 22, 2026

The former LSU star is one of the most passionate and fiery players in women's basketball and always plays with her heart on her sleeve. Her willingness to engage in this sort of banter during the biggest games of her WNBA career speaks volumes about how she's feeling.

If Reese comes out with this same confidence during Game 4 on Saturday, the Valkyries will need to respond with some fire of their own or risk facing a 3-1 deficit in this WNBA Finals series.