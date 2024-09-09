Women's Fastbreak On SI

Kim Mulkey Consoles Angel Reese After Season-Ending Injury

Angel Reese and LSU coach Kim Mulkey shared a wholesome moment on Sunday.

Grant Young

Tigers Head Coach Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese 10 The LSU Tigers take down the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge, LA at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Sunday, March 24, 2024.
Tigers Head Coach Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese 10 The LSU Tigers take down the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge, LA at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Sunday, March 24, 2024. / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese turned the women's basketball community upside down on Saturday after announcing that her first WNBA season would be cut short due to a wrist injury.

Among what Reese said in her X announcement was, "What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol 🥲 Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next."

She also added, "You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline!"

Reese held true to that last line on Sunday, as she could be seen sitting courtside while her Sky squad took on the Dallas Wings.

She wasn't the only LSU Tigers icon in attendance, as her former LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was also at the game. And the former player-coach combination shared a wholesome embrace on the sidelines before the game began.

X user @___lovelani posted a photo and video of Mulkey and Reese hugging on Sunday.

It's cool to see how strong of a bond Mulkey and Reese clearly still have with one another, even though Reese is no longer on Mulkey's LSU roster.

Published
Grant Young

GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News