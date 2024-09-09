Kim Mulkey Consoles Angel Reese After Season-Ending Injury
Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese turned the women's basketball community upside down on Saturday after announcing that her first WNBA season would be cut short due to a wrist injury.
Among what Reese said in her X announcement was, "What a year. I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol 🥲 Through it all, I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed. All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so. I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next."
She also added, "You’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sideline!"
Reese held true to that last line on Sunday, as she could be seen sitting courtside while her Sky squad took on the Dallas Wings.
She wasn't the only LSU Tigers icon in attendance, as her former LSU head coach Kim Mulkey was also at the game. And the former player-coach combination shared a wholesome embrace on the sidelines before the game began.
X user @___lovelani posted a photo and video of Mulkey and Reese hugging on Sunday.
It's cool to see how strong of a bond Mulkey and Reese clearly still have with one another, even though Reese is no longer on Mulkey's LSU roster.