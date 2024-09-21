Caitlin Clark Could Have Future as MLB Broadcaster
Caitlin Clark is hoping to turn the WNBA Playoffs into her own version of the Fall Classic. However, if being a part of the actual World Series isn't in her future, calling an MLB game just might be.
Clark showed off her broadcasting chops on Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull's TikTok.
Caitlin jokingly did play-by-play commentary of a Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers game, much to Hull's delight. Clark even threw to a fake commercial break while hamming it up.
Of course as with nearly anything Clark does, this clip wound up going viral, and was shared all over social media.
One place that picked it up was the Instagram account of Togethxr, a women's sports brand founded by WNBA legend Sue Bird, amongst others. Their post featured one extremely notable comment, that being from MLB itself.
Major League Baseball's social media team wrote, "22,000 likes on this comment and we will get her in the booth". To which Clark responded, "I'd be honored".
Caitlin's focus will first be on the Connecticut Sun, but beyond that series she could wind up in the booth calling America's past time to pass some time. Clark already made a noteworthy appearance at an MLB game after all, complete with a photo alongside New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge.
It remains to be seen if and when we will see Clark actually on the call for baseball, but the comment above already had several thousand likes at the time of this writing, so it could be a possibility.