Dawn Staley Drops Brutal Truth About South Carolina Injuries

The injury bug has plagued No. 3 South Carolina for much of this season. They've faced injuries to Agot Makeer, Ta'Niya Latson, Maddy McDaniel, Madina Okot, Adhel Tac and Tessa Johnson throughout the course of the year. In fact, only two players on their entire roster - Raven Johnson and Joyce Edwards - have competed in all 26 of their games.

It's impressive that despite all of these injuries, South Carolina still find themselves sitting alone at the top of the SEC. Head coach Dawn Staley made it clear that her team doesn't sulk when it comes to injury setbacks. Instead, they worry about who is available and prepare accordingly.

However, it was hard for anyone to be prepared for the blunt way Staley encapsulated that sentiment following her team's historic win over No.17 Tennessee on Sunday night

"We don't speak about the injured. We don't...we actually, quite frankly, we consider them dead. We do. It's not part of the game plan," Staley said.

She attributed the team's 24-2 record in part to their strong "next woman up" mentality. Staley credited her team for buying in and taking care of business with who is available.

A Short Break Allows Time for South Carolina to Get Healthy

Prior to heading to Baton Rouge for their biggest game of the regular season against No. 5 LSU, the Gamecocks will have a little time to rest.

They will not have a typical midweek SEC game, perhaps allowing for some of the injured players to possibly get back before Saturday's showdown against the Tigers.

Maddy McDaniel, who missed the Tennessee game due to a left ankle injury, is the team's most recent injury. The Gamecocks need her back with the hard hits they've taken at the guard position.

"It's good we have somewhat of a bye week. Maddy wants to play I know that, when you have the mindset that you want to play it helps the body heal quicker," Staley said.

Of course, given South Carolina's record, it's clear injuries haven't derailed them too much. Still, Staley surely wants a full squad available for the stretch run. But the team's depth makes them a formidable foe on the schedule for any opponent, regardless of who is available.

And Staley made it apparent that she will not allow her South Carolina team to lose focus in dwelling about the absence of any player who might be out with injury.

