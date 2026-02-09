Tennessee Coach Calls Out Team's 'Quit' After Historic Loss to South Carolina

The No.19 Tennessee Lady Volunteers (15-6) found themselves on the wrong side of history on Sunday. Their embarrassing 93-50 loss to South Carolina was the largest margin of defeat in program history.

The Lady Vols found little to no rhythm for much of the game. They started off strong and kept pace with Dawn Staley's elite squad early, but things went downhill from there. Tennessee only scored nine points in each of the third and fourth quarters. After the game, head coach Kim Caldwell met with the media where she didn't mince words on her team's poor effort.

"We had a lot of quit in us tonight. And that's something that's been consistent with our team is when we're not comfortable and things don't go our way, I have a team that'll just quit on you and you can't do that in big games," Caldwell said.

South Carolina's win over Tennessee was their largest versus a ranked opponent in program history. The victory put the Gamecocks in sole possession of first place in the SEC.

Tennessee Needs to Find a Solution Fast

Tennessee basketball coach Kim Caldwell talks with the team during a huddle at the NCAA college basketball game against Winthrop on Dec. 14, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been a rough week for Tennessee and Sunday's loss was a strong reality check. At least that's how Caldwell views it. She was brutally honest when assessing her team as a whole and not just on one loss. Tennessee has lost three of the last four games including a 30-point loss to No.1 overall UConn a week ago.

Caldwell wasted no time putting her team on notice and made it clear that the lackluster effort doesn't sit well at a high profile women's basketball program like Tennessee. Especially given their long line of talent and strong history.

"You can't do that anytime in the SEC, but you certainly can't do that at a program like this," she added.

The Lady Vols shot an unimpressive 28.1% from the field and were just 10-of-44 in 3-point shot attempts. They also turned the ball over 19 times and that is a recipe for disaster for any team.

"Win your next game. Win your next game. It's embarrassing. We're embarrassed. Win your next game," Caldwell stated.

They'll need to gather themselves and dig deep and will need to do it quickly. Five of Tennessee's last seven regular season games are against ranked opponents. And in a conference like the SEC, the season could spiral into disaster if Caldwell's players don't respond to her call-out.

