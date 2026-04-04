Geno Auriemma Owes Dawn Staley an Apology
Geno Auriemma should apologize to Dawn Staley and South Carolina. Auriemma hijacked the moment—and it was not a good look for the legendary UConn coach.
What makes it worse is that there hasn't been an adequate explanation for what led to the heated exchange incited by Auriemma following his team's Final Four loss.
Staley herself seemed confused by what led to it, stating, "I had no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn't shake his hand at the beginning of the game. I don't know, I went down there at pregame shook everybody on his staff's hand," in her postgame interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe.
Pregame footage indeed confirmed a handshake occurred.
Later Auriemma alluded to Staley breaking a code of sorts by making him wait at half-court for the customary meeting and handshake between coaches. But given his behavior came after Staley's squad snapped UConn's 54-game winning streak, that explanation comes off more like whining from a bad sport.
It also doesn't help his case that Auriemma repeatedly referenced Sarah Strong's jersey being ripped as an example of uneven officiating and excessive physicality from the Gamecocks. But video shows Strong ripped her own shirt.
It's hard to see justification in Auriemma's actions with the facts at hand, which is why his conduct has been thrown into the national spotlight.
Auriemma Takes Away from South Carolina's Win
One thing Auriemma successfully did was take away attention from his previously unbeaten team getting handled by South Carolina. The postgame exchange has dominated headlines with little discussion of his team's struggles, or even those of potential No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Azzi Fudd.
This was a concern of Staley's after the contest when she attempted to deflect the conversation postgame.
"You can ask Geno the question. He's the one that initiated the conversation. I don't want what happened there to dampen what we were able to accomplish today."
That is exactly what happened and is the reason Auriemma needs to address the situation more maturely.
It's a testament to his greatness that he's been able to have rivalries in different generations, having previously battled it out with Pat Summitt and Tennessee and now in repeated high-profile matchups with Staley and South Carolina.
UConn and South Carolina being a rivalry is good for the game. And no one is saying Auriemma needs to like Staley. But his track record makes his actions in the moment worse—given he is supposed to be the standard.
Instead, Auriemma embarrassed himself with the way he went at his closest coaching counterpart, and that's why he owes Staley an apology.
Update: Since publication, Auriemma has issued an apology—though notably, he did not mention Dawn Staley by name in his statement. ESPN's Rebecca Lobo said that Auriemma reached out to Staley privately to apologize directly. However, following the national championship game, Staley stated she has not heard from Auriemma. She did add that she has many unread text messages and he may have reached out that way.
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Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his burgeoning YouTube show. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak on SI!Follow robinlundberg