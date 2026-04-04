Geno Auriemma Owes Dawn Staley an Apology

Geno Auriemma should apologize to Dawn Staley and South Carolina. Auriemma hijacked the moment—and it was not a good look for the legendary UConn coach.

What makes it worse is that there hasn't been an adequate explanation for what led to the heated exchange incited by Auriemma following his team's Final Four loss.

Staley herself seemed confused by what led to it, stating, "I had no idea what I did. I guess he thought I didn't shake his hand at the beginning of the game. I don't know, I went down there at pregame shook everybody on his staff's hand," in her postgame interview with ESPN's Holly Rowe.

Pregame footage indeed confirmed a handshake occurred.

Two legendary coaches meet again 🤝#WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/yB1EdTOxTC — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 3, 2026

Later Auriemma alluded to Staley breaking a code of sorts by making him wait at half-court for the customary meeting and handshake between coaches. But given his behavior came after Staley's squad snapped UConn's 54-game winning streak, that explanation comes off more like whining from a bad sport.

It also doesn't help his case that Auriemma repeatedly referenced Sarah Strong's jersey being ripped as an example of uneven officiating and excessive physicality from the Gamecocks. But video shows Strong ripped her own shirt.

If you're keeping score ...



Geno mad Dawn didn't shake his hand pre-game?

*Video replay shows she did.



Geno says South Carolina ripped his player's jersey?

*Video replays shows Sarah Strong ripped her own.pic.twitter.com/Z4KsyuQOhL — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) April 4, 2026

It's hard to see justification in Auriemma's actions with the facts at hand, which is why his conduct has been thrown into the national spotlight.

Auriemma Takes Away from South Carolina's Win

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma and South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley react in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

One thing Auriemma successfully did was take away attention from his previously unbeaten team getting handled by South Carolina. The postgame exchange has dominated headlines with little discussion of his team's struggles, or even those of potential No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Azzi Fudd.

This was a concern of Staley's after the contest when she attempted to deflect the conversation postgame.

"You can ask Geno the question. He's the one that initiated the conversation. I don't want what happened there to dampen what we were able to accomplish today."

"You can ask Geno the question. He's the one that initiated the conversation. I don't want what happened there to dampen what we were able to accomplish today."



Dawn Staley was asked about what was said between her and Geno Auriemma at the end of tonight's game: pic.twitter.com/bf1LkBw4wf — UConn Women’s Basketball Videos (@SNYUConn) April 4, 2026

That is exactly what happened and is the reason Auriemma needs to address the situation more maturely.

It's a testament to his greatness that he's been able to have rivalries in different generations, having previously battled it out with Pat Summitt and Tennessee and now in repeated high-profile matchups with Staley and South Carolina.

UConn and South Carolina being a rivalry is good for the game. And no one is saying Auriemma needs to like Staley. But his track record makes his actions in the moment worse—given he is supposed to be the standard.

Instead, Auriemma embarrassed himself with the way he went at his closest coaching counterpart, and that's why he owes Staley an apology.

Update: Since publication, Auriemma has issued an apology—though notably, he did not mention Dawn Staley by name in his statement. ESPN's Rebecca Lobo said that Auriemma reached out to Staley privately to apologize directly. However, following the national championship game, Staley stated she has not heard from Auriemma. She did add that she has many unread text messages and he may have reached out that way.