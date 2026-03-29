Hannah Hidalgo Sends Bold Message to Geno Auriemma After Notre Dame's Loss to UConn

Notre Dame's star guard Hannah Hidalgo is the ultimate competitor. But her team's impressive NCAA Tournament run came to a gut-wrenching end during the Elite Eight round against the nation's top team, the UConn Huskies. The climb to the mountaintop didn't present the Irish with the easiest path, but they undoubtedly gave it their all.

Hidalgo carried the program this year finishing the season with stellar numbers. She averaged 25.3 points per game and shot 47.8% from the field. In the team's 70-52 loss to UConn on Sunday, she played all 40 minutes scoring 22 points and adding 11 rebounds. She put everyone on notice the entire tournament including UConn head coach Geno Auriemma, who praised Hidalgo for her gritty performances.

"It's rare that you find a player that is involved in every single play," Auriemma said.

Hidalgo has made a name for herself at the collegiate level, especially during the tournament. She's a nightmare for opposing teams to defend due to her dynamic energy on the court and ability to create an open shot from any range. Defensively she's just as reliable at creating havoc, hence her setting the NCAA record for steals in a season.

"Not only offensively can she get wherever she wants to go, get any shot she wants, but defensively she probably causes more problems for your offense than any player in the country," Auriemma added.

UConn's Geno Auriemma says Hannah Hidalgo is the best point guard in the country 🗣️



"It's rare that you find a player that is involved in every single play." pic.twitter.com/3dUNQq664p — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 29, 2026

Hannah Hidalgo Wants One More Shot Against UConn

Notre Dame's season may be over, but the future is still bright for the Irish. This is because they will have one of the country's most fiery, passionate players back in their rotation next season. It very well may spell bad news for UConn and Auriemma as Notre Dame will be aiming for them next season. It's hard to imagine that this isn't in the back of Auriemma's mind given his post game exchange with Hidalgo.

"I asked her after the game if she was old enough to go pro and she said no, I want one more shot at you guys," Auriemma said.

Hannah Hidalgo this season:



25.3 PPG

6.9 RPG

5.2 APG

5.6 SPG



Becomes the first player—men’s or women’s—this century to average 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists, and 5+ steals over an entire season. ☘️🪄 pic.twitter.com/lldAcpP68y — I talk hoops 🏀 (@trendyhoopstars) March 29, 2026

Hidalgo will most certainly be a top prospect for the WNBA, but due to not meeting the league's age requirement she'll have to play one more season at the collegiate level. After posting a third-consecutive standout season, she will be closely watched next season. Based on Hidalgo's response to Auriemma after the game, revenge is surely on her mind.

Should Hidalgo and the Irish cross paths with UConn again, it'll be a match-up for the ages. What's more impressive is that Hidalgo will only get better and when the time comes, she'll likely be one of the first names taken off of the draft board in 2027.