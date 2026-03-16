Top WNBA Draft Prospects to Watch in the NCAA Tournament

With the highly anticipated arrival of March Madness, all eyes will be on women's basketball's top stars. And for some, it's the last chance to see them help get their respective schools to the top of the NCAA mountain.

In the last two seasons, the WNBA has had some of its strongest draft classes, but 2026 is set to be full of young, elite talent. Not only will top players head into the WNBA from the collegiate level, but many international stars are expected to have a larger than normal presence in this year's draft.

The WNBA draft is currently set for April 13 (assuming a new CBA is in place). The college season wraps up about a week prior, leaving players with little time to adjust to preparing for the pros. Here are some top prospects to keep an eye on this March.

Azzi Fudd, UConn

Mar 8, 2026; Uncasville, CT, USA; UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) shoots the ball against Creighton Bluejays guard Ava Zediker (24) in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The UConn Huskies continue on yet another historic run after claiming the No.1 seed in the NCAA tournament, their all-time record setting 23rd top seed. Last year's Final Four Most Outstanding Player, Fudd, finds herself as the program's next top star to be taken in the WNBA Draft. She's one of the NCAA's top scorers averaging 17.7 points per game and her elite shooting ability has her in the discussion for the number one overall pick, where she could reunite with Paige Bueckers on the Dallas Wings.

What also makes Fudd so lethal is that she is a complete player. She is a reliable defender averaging three steals a game. Her leadership and versatility would make her a valuable piece for any team in the WNBA.

Lauren Betts, UCLA

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) reacts after a foul call in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

In UCLA's deep run to the top of the Big Ten Conference for the second consecutive season, Lauren Betts didn't have statistically as strong a season as last year. However, this shouldn't really affect her draft stock. Her 6-foot-7 presence can be helpful in a variety of ways at the professional level. When she's on, she's easily one of the best centers in this season's draft.

She dominates the middle of the floor averaging 8.6 rebounds per game and blocking 1.8 shots per contest. She can put points on the board as well, finishing the season averaging 16.4 points for UCLA. But it's her large stature and ability to control the paint that should be a good fit for many WNBA rosters.

Olivia Miles, TCU

Mar 7, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs guard Olivia Miles (5) attempts to drive the ball past Kansas State Wildcats forward Nastja Claessens (4) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The Horned Frogs have benefited heavily from Olivia Miles' ability to stack the stat sheet. She averages 19.6 points per game, and although she is a guard, Miles is a prolific rebounder. During her senior season at TCU, she's averaged 6.9 boards, which is well above the average amongst starting guards in the NCAA.

She plays the point well when it comes to setting up her teammates for scoring. Her assist average is at 6.4 in 2026 showing that she is a solid facilitator. Her exceptional floor vision is a valuable tool in her arsenal. Miles is a high-IQ player that can step into a role today for several WNBA squads in need of a leader on the floor.

Flau'jae Johnson, LSU

Flau'jae Johnson 4, LSU Womens Basketball takes on Texas Arlington. Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 season for Flau'jae Johnson may have not gone as planned in terms of production, but she is still expected to be taken high in this year's WNBA Draft. She is a high powered guard who played a large role in LSU's 2023 National Championship victory. She thrives at perimeter defense and as far as scoring goes, she's as good as it gets at the mid-range shot and in transition.

Johnson has improved her long range shooting where in her senior season she shot a career best 40.2%. Her speed makes her a solid two-way player where she secures steals with her quick feet and hands. Her championship experience under head coach Kim Mulkey and ability to develop very much make her a good choice for any WNBA roster.

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maryam Dauda (30) celebrates with South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) Friday, March 6, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament quarterfinals game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's undeniable that Raven Johnson has had one of the most successful college careers out of anybody in this draft class. She plays under a future Hall-of-Fame coach in Dawn Staley that has gotten them to the Final Four in each of the last four seasons - all of which Johnson has been a part of. And her skill level undoubtedly has been a big reason for this. The point guard has averaged 1.6 steals per game and held opponents to 25% shooting in her senior season.

She's a polished player who has kept her team in the game on several occasions. Johnson is best known for her defensive acumen. Johnson was recently named the 2026 SEC Defensive Player of the Year because of her elite on-ball pressure and ability to create turnovers. She fits the bill for an efficient defensive anchor at the next level.