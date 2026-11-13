Washington Mystics' 2027 Hopes Will Rest on the WNBA Draft Lottery

The Washington Mystics were the WNBA's surprise package last season. Head coach Sydney Johnson led his young squad to a fifth-place finish in the regular season standings before exiting the playoffs in the First Round. This roster is developing at an exceptional rate, but without a needle-moving point guard, success will always pass them by. If they can clinch a top-3 pick in the Draft Lottery, next season's vision will instantly become clearer.

After missing her entire rookie year with a torn ACL injury, Georgia Amoore naturally had a slow start to the WNBA season. While her performances did improve, she showed few signs of being a point guard ready to lead her team to a championship, averaging 7 points and 3.4 assists per game and shooting 37.2 percent from the floor.

An offseason with the Perth Lynx in the WNBL could be exactly what Amoore needs to rediscover the electric traits that made her a sought-after prospect coming out of Kentucky in 2025. Nevertheless, the Mystics need backcourt depth and should only want to acquire quality. Landing a generational talent in the draft would change everything.

JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo would ignite Mystics' ambitious vision

Washington's front office has done a truly wonderful job of constructing one of the WNBA's most exciting rosters. Shakira Austin, Sonia Citron, and Kiki Iriafen are all proving to be perennial All-WNBA talents, while Lauren Betts is still finding her role at the highest level. Selecting the right point guard to orchestrate their brilliant lineup will be key to future success.

JuJu Watkins is the superstar on every franchise's lips. Whichever team lands the USC superstar on its roster will believe a future championship is on the horizon. After a year out of action, Watkins has instantly hit form, averaging 24.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game. The versatile guard can contribute in almost every major category and will be an undoubted success in the WNBA.

Then there is Hannah Hidalgo, a smaller guard with a relentless attitude to succeed. Hidalgo is one of one. Her persistent defense is an attribute that would mesh well with a championship contender. But this season, the Notre Dame talisman is firing on all fronts. Hidalgo is recording a phenomenal 27.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, shooting 58 percent from the floor.

Naturally, Watkins will be at the top of the franchise's draft lists, but Hidalgo makes more sense given what Washington has constructed. Sonia Citron is an elite perimeter defender with a sensational scoring touch. Hidalgo mirrors many of these traits, but her passing ability makes her a more natural playmaker than her USC rival. Let's be honest, neither player is a bad choice.

If the Draft Lottery goes their way, the Mystics will have the opportunity to select either player. If not, Washington will have to reconsider its season objectives. Future stars will still be up for grabs, but few will be ready to make an immediate impact like JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo.