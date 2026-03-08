Jan Jensen Embraces Iowa's Unlikely Position Following Win Over Michigan

It's safe to say Jan Jensen and Iowa have exceeded expectations in her second season as head coach. Because here they are once again in prime position for another Big Ten Championship. It would be their first since Caitlin Clark's senior season in 2024.

It has been a season with some ups and downs, but the team's string of strong play continued with a 59-42 win over Michigan in the semi-final round of the Big Ten tournament, in what was one of their most impressive performances of the season. The Hawkeyes were successful at completely neutralizing the Wolverines' biggest stars.

With the victory, Iowa's next big test comes Sunday against the top seeded UCLA Bruins, a team that has only lost one game all season. But the Hawkeyes are embracing where they are despite their toughest challenge still being ahead of them. Jensen praised her team's grittiness and self-belief following their win over Michigan.

"We're at a spot now where nobody in the country thought we'd be except the people in that huddle," Jensen said.

With the departure of long-time coach Lisa Bluder and a generational player in Clark, Jensen was tasked with taking Iowa into a new era. While taking over at a high power program that resides in a deeply talented conference, Jensen hasn't at any point appeared phased by the pressure.

She continues to challenge her team and they've been able to build on some momentum throughout the season. Jensen knew her team could be right back where they're supposed to be - at the top of the Big Ten Conference yet again. Players on their bench have stepped up in inspirational ways that has kept their season alive following some injuries. This has proven the strong bond and chemistry they've built since back in June, something Jensen also alluded to.

Hannah Stuelke's Heroics Keep Iowa's Championship Hopes Alive

Mar 7, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Hannah Stuelke (45) celebrates after a play against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Senior forward Hannah Stuelke's status for the semi-final round of the Big Ten tournament looked grim late in the week. Jensen didn't give a positive vibe when updating Stuelke's status leading up to the game seeing as how she hadn't been practicing. The senior suffered a "severe" elbow injury back on February 26 that limited her range of motion leading many to believe her status for the tournament was doomed. Her return date became even more complicated after coming down with an illness in recent days.

The Cedar Rapids native was determined to play in a high stakes game. She even went as far as meeting with Iowa wrestling's medical team to learn a specific taping mechanism for her elbow injury, one that is evidently commonly seen in wrestlers. It was clear that she was going to do anything necessary to be out there with her teammates on Saturday - and she did just that.

After a slow start to the game for the Hawkeyes, the fourth quarter quickly switched to the Hannah Stuelke show. She controlled much of the game after giving Iowa the lead early in the fourth. They would never trail the rest of the way. Stuelke outscored Michigan on her own in the final frame (11-6). She would finish the game with 13 points and 10 rebounds. A double-double performance that left her head coach inspired by her senior's willingness to sacrifice for her team.

"That's just a senior willing it to happen. Because she was sick and that elbow still doesn't feel great," Jensen said.

Hannah Stuelke looks to add more championship accolades to her resume as the Hawkeyes turn their attention to a massive championship game against an elite UCLA squad on Sunday, a team that Iowa struggled against earlier on in the season.