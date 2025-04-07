Kim Mulkey Busts Out Angel Reese Meme to Celebrate Notre Dame Player's LSU Transfer
The past few weeks have not been good to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team. First, they suffered a defeat to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. And since then, the program has dealt with a plethora of high-caliber players entering the transfer portal.
The most notable of these of star guard Olivia Miles, who announced last week that she'd be forgoing the 2025 WNBA Draft (where she was projected to be the No. 2 overall pick behind UConn star Paige Bueckers) and instead entering the NCAA transfer portal.
But Miles isn't the only former Fighting Irish player who's transferring. Emma Risch, Kylee Watson, and standout forward Kate Koval (who averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and a team-leading 1.7 blocks per game last season) are also all leaving the team.
It didn't take Koval long to sign a new home, as SI's Zach Nagy made an April 7 X post that wrote, "BREAKING: Kim Mulkey and the Tigers have landed a commitment from Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval.
"The former 5-star prospect was rated as the No. 5 overall recruit in America in the 2024 Recruiting Class.
"Mulkey and Co. quickly add the talented 6’5 forward with upside."
Soon after this news was announced, Kim Mulkey made a hilarious X post that shows a GIF of her dancing with former LSU player Angel Reese and several other Lady Tigers. The post was captioned, "🚨🚨🚨".
Mulkey (who has proven to be great at developing forwards such as Reese) is clearly feeling good about bringing Koval on board her squad next season.