Kim Mulkey Busts Out Angel Reese Meme to Celebrate Notre Dame Player's LSU Transfer

LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey is feeling good about bringing a former Notre Dame standout to her squad next season.

Grant Young

Mar 30, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese (left) and coach Kim Mulkey react during the press conference at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The past few weeks have not been good to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish women's basketball team. First, they suffered a defeat to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. And since then, the program has dealt with a plethora of high-caliber players entering the transfer portal.

The most notable of these of star guard Olivia Miles, who announced last week that she'd be forgoing the 2025 WNBA Draft (where she was projected to be the No. 2 overall pick behind UConn star Paige Bueckers) and instead entering the NCAA transfer portal.

But Miles isn't the only former Fighting Irish player who's transferring. Emma Risch, Kylee Watson, and standout forward Kate Koval (who averaged 5.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and a team-leading 1.7 blocks per game last season) are also all leaving the team.

It didn't take Koval long to sign a new home, as SI's Zach Nagy made an April 7 X post that wrote, "BREAKING: Kim Mulkey and the Tigers have landed a commitment from Notre Dame transfer Kate Koval.

"The former 5-star prospect was rated as the No. 5 overall recruit in America in the 2024 Recruiting Class.

"Mulkey and Co. quickly add the talented 6’5 forward with upside."

Soon after this news was announced, Kim Mulkey made a hilarious X post that shows a GIF of her dancing with former LSU player Angel Reese and several other Lady Tigers. The post was captioned, "🚨🚨🚨".

Mulkey (who has proven to be great at developing forwards such as Reese) is clearly feeling good about bringing Koval on board her squad next season.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

