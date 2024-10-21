NCAA Women's Basketball Preview: Notre Dame Lands at #3
There is no offseason in women's basketball. As soon as the WNBA season ends, it is time for college hoops to tip off.
This upcoming season is hotly anticipated given the star power in the NCAA women's landscape. My father, Douglas Lundberg, took on a passion project of providing preseason rankings for the 2024-2025 campaign. Which I have prepared to unveil from 10-1, continuing with Notre Dame.
3. Notre Dame
Last year: 28-7, lost in Sweet Sixteen to Oregon 70-65
Key returnees: Hannah Hidalgo/5-6/G/So; Sonia Citron/6-1/G/Sr; Maddy Westbeld/6-3/F/Sr
Returning from injury: Olivia Miles/5-10/G/R-Jr; Emma Risch/6-1/G/So;
Cassandre Prosper/6-2/G/R-So
Newcomers: Kate Koval/6-5/F/Fr; Liatu King/6-0/F/Gr; Liza Karlen/6-2/GF/Gr;
The case for Notre Dame:
Notre Dame struggled with injuries last year and were reduced to a short rotation down the stretch. However, they return key players from this season and thus add an infusion of new talent. It all adds up to a squad that can challenge for the national title if everything goes right.
Hidalgo burst on the scene and made first team All American as a freshman. She averaged 22.6 ppg and led the nation in steals. Citron was a capable second scorer averaging 17ppg and providing overall versatility. Westbeld contributed 14.4 ppg and 8.7 rpg while shooting 37% from 3-point range. However, she is likely to miss as much as two months with a foot issue.
Miles is looking to regain her form from two years ago when she was a second team All American and averaged 14.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 6.9 apg. If she does the backcourt could be electric.
The newcomers promise to add scoring, rebounding and defense. Koval was the top-rated post player in this year’s freshman class (#5 overall) and appears ready to contribute immediately. Karlen was all Big East and averaged 17.7 ppg and 7.9 rpg. King was All ACC and averaged 18.7 ppg and 10.3 rpg.
What can go wrong:
Play Style: Both Hidalgo and Miles are most comfortable with the ball in their hands. It’s up to coach Niele Ivey to figure out schemes and rotations that maximize the talents of both players.
Post play: If Koval is not ready for prime time the Irish become undersized upfront.