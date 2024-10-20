NCAA Women's Basketball Preview: USC Lands at #4
There is no offseason in women's basketball. As soon as the WNBA season ends, it is time for college hoops to tip off.
This upcoming season is hotly anticipated given the star power in the NCAA women's landscape. My father, Douglas Lundberg, took on a passion project of providing preseason rankings for the 2024-2025 campaign. Which I have prepared to unveil from 10-1, continuing with USC.
4. USC
Last year: 29-6, lost in Elite Eight to UConn 80-73
Key returnees: JuJu Watkins/6-2/F/So; Rayah Marshall/6-4/C/Sr
Newcomers: Kiki Iriafen/6-3/F/Gr; Talia von Oelhoffen/5-11/G/Gr; Kennedy Smith/6-1/G/Fr; Kayleigh Heckel/5-9 /G/Fr; Avery Howell/5-11/G/Fr; Rian Forestier/5-11/G/Fr;
Laura Williams/6-1/F/Fr; Vivian Iwuchukwu/6-3/F/Fr
The case for USC:
It’s the JuJu and Kiki show. JuJu Watkins was the brightest star west of Caitlin Clark in her freshman season. She averaged 27ppg and made first team All American. The only knock against her was shooting efficiency.
That should improve when she is paired with Kiki Iriafen. Kiki was the highest profile transfer in the country. She averaged 19.4 ppg and 11 rpg at Stanford.
Along with Watkins, the other significant returnee is Rayah Marshall, a 6-4 center who averaged a double double.
Other newcomers include Talia von Oelhoffen who transferred in from Oregon State. Coach Lindsay Gottlieb also had a banner recruiting year signing six frosh. Kennedy Smith is the top rated of the 3 top 20 recruits.
It all adds up to exciting times at USC.
What can go wrong:
Too many new pieces: Gottlieb has the challenge of blending the returnees with the newcomers and establishing roles and delineating playing time.
Adjusting to the Big Ten: The Trojans have to adjust to the rigors of the new Big Ten schedule and the more physical style of play common in the league.