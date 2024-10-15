NCAA Women's Basketball Preview: Oklahoma Lands at #9
There is no offseason in women's basketball. As soon as the WNBA season ends, it is time for college hoops to tip off.
This upcoming season is hotly anticipated given the star power in the NCAA women's landscape. My father, Douglas Lundberg, took on a passion project of providing preseason rankings for the 2024-2025 campaign. Which I have prepared to unveil from 10-1, continuing with Oklahoma.
9. Oklahoma
Last year: 23-10, lost in 2nd round to Indiana 75-68
Key returnees: Skylar Vann/6-0/F/Sr; Payton Verhulst/6-1/G/Jr; Sahara Williams/5-10/F/So; Nevaeh Tot/5-3/G/Sr; Lexy Keys/5-7/G/Sr; Aubry Joens/5-9/5-9/Sr
Returning from injury: Liz Scott/6-2/F/Sr
Newcomers: Raegan Beers/6-4/C/Jr; Zya Vann/5-9/G/Fr; Caya Smith/6-0/W/Fr
The case for Oklahoma:
Last year the Sooners were experienced and tenacious, but undersized. This year they will still be experienced and tenacious. However, with the arrival of Raegan Beers, and the return of injured Liz Scott, the team will have more size.
They return all five starters including co-Big 12 Player of the Year Skylar Vann and All Big 12 Guard Payton Verhulst. Nevaeh Tot runs the point and is a leader on the floor. Raegan Beers is the real key to making a deep tournament run. Last year at Oregon State she averaged 17.5 ppg and 10 rpg while shooting 66% and was a third team All American.
Big 12 Coach of the Year Jennie Baranczyk is in her fourth year at Oklahoma and clearly has the Sooners on an upward trajectory. Her teams play with intensity and defend well.
What can go wrong:
Adjusting to the SEC: the move to the SEC represents a step up in competition against elite teams like South Carolina and LSU.
3-Point shooting: The Sooners were not a high percentage shooting team. Perhaps Beers' presence in the middle will result in more open looks.