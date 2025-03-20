NCAA Women's Tournament: 8 Elite Players Poised for Stardom in March Madness
It could be argued that the women's NCAA Tournament boasts more star power than the men's side. Of course that is headlined by JuJu Watkins of USC and Paige Bueckers of UConn. Not to mention the seasons produced by Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and UCLA's Lauren Betts, which earned them first team All-America honors.
But with every March Madness comes a chance for new stars to be made. Here are some players to watch who could put themselves on the national radar, or elevate their existing notoriety into true basketball superstar status.
Georgia Amoore: Kentucky
Amoore has already been talked about plenty when it comes to being a potential 2025 WNBA Draft pick, especially given this is her final collegiate season. But the Kentucky point guard could culminate her college career with a run in this NCAA Tournament. Amoore averaged 19.1 points and 6.9 assists in leading her Kentucky team's offense and may have a chance to put her playmaking prowess on display for the entire country in a potential Sweet Sixteen matchup with Watkins and USC.
Aziaha James: NC State
James is one of the most electrifying players in the nation with the ball in her hands, which means if the Wolfpack can come close to replicating last season's Final Four run, she has a real chance to capture the imagination of fans across the country. James enters the tournament averaging just under 18 points a game across her senior season, but that doesn't properly capture her highlight portfolio.
Mikaylah Williams: LSU
Williams' LSU teammates Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow have seemingly received more attention, but that may change this March. The sophomore's sweet shooting stroke and impressive court vision could be the catalyst for a deep dance from Kim Mulkey's squad. And Williams has already proven her ability to come up clutch this season for the Tigers.
Mikayla Blakes: Vanderbilt
Freshman Mikayla Blakes already has two 50+ point games on her resume this season. Now she has an opportunity to replicate those breakout games on a bigger stage. The record holder for points scored in a single contest by a freshman would particularly make noise if she and the Commodores could somehow pull off an upset against Duke in a possible second-round showdown.
Lucy Olsen: Iowa
Olsen had the unenviable task of stepping in to lead the Hawkeyes in the absence of Caitlin Clark. But in the second half of the season, Iowa has looked like a team that could make things interesting for higher-seeded opponents. Olsen has a penchant for making difficult midrange shots, which allowed her squad to get the best of USC and nearly take down UCLA in those respective contests.
Ta'Niya Latson: Florida State
Latson led the nation in scoring but that wasn't enough to get the Seminoles guard on the All-America first team. The Florida State guard will look to make her mark in March, with the verdict on just how far she can take her superstardom likely to be rendered in a possible matchup with LSU in the tournament's first weekend.
MiLaysia Fulwiley: South Carolina
This spot could have been reserved for two of Fulwiley's teammates, freshman Joyce Edwards and emerging star Chloe Kitts. However, there is something about Fulwiley's tantalizing style that gets folks on their feet. In order for the Gamecocks to repeat, they're going to need a scoring punch from the SEC Sixth Woman of the Year, as there is no better time than now for Fulwiley to take the leap fans have been anticipating from her.
Sarah Strong: UConn
Strong has already had her coming out party in the sense that she was named second team All-America as just a freshman. However, her talent level is truly special and this is her first opportunity to showcase it on the biggest college basketball stage. Strong possesses an uncanny combination of size, skill, and basketball IQ; and if the Huskies are to capture the national championship, it isn't out of the question that Strong makes a case as the best all-around player in the country by the end of the tournament.