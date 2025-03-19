NCAA Women's Basketball AP All-America Teams Announced
Given the number of worthy candidates involved, one would be grasping at straws to argue too hard with how the AP All-America teams turned out in NCAA women's basketball.
It was essentially a guarantee that USC's JuJu Watkins, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo, UCLA's Lauren Betts, and UConn's Paige Bueckers would be selected to the first team. And that was indeed the case, as the aforementioned stars were joined by Madison Booker of Texas in the first five.
Watkins, Bueckers, and Betts were all unanimous selections. Hidalgo joined Watkins as just the third and fourth players ever to make the first team in each of their first two seasons (along with Oklahoma's Courtney Paris and UConn's Maya Moore).
The second team consists of UConn's Sarah Strong, Florida State's Ta'Niya Latson, LSU's Aneesah Morrow, Notre Dame's Olivia Miles, and Kentucky's Georgia Amoore, and the third team features TCU's Hailey Van Lith, USC's Kiki Iriafen, Iowa State's Audi Crooks, Vanderbilt's Mikaylah Blakes, and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson.
All of the above players will be competing in the NCAA Tournament, with star-studded matchups like UConn and USC possibly in store given the way the bracket came together. Said showdown would of course feature several players from the list above and has been a big part of the hype building around March Madness.
Regardless of how the action unfolds, what has already been an exciting season in women's college basketball is bound to get even better. Because many of the best players in the country are inevitably set to go head-to-head in short order.