NCAA Women's Basketball AP All-America Teams Announced

2025 AP All Americans



First Team:

Hidalgo - ND

Watkins - USC

Paige - UConn

Betts - UCLA

Booker - Texas



Second Team:

Latson - FSU

Morrow - LSU

Strong - UConn

Miles - ND

Amoore - KY



Third Team:

Van Lith - TCU

Iriafen - USC

Blakes - Vandy

Johnson - LSU

Crooks - Iowa St