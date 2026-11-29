The UConn Huskies’ 5-3 start to the season has caused quite a stir. No one is used to watching UConn lose much. In the previous two years, the Huskies started their seasons 8-0. The last time they lost three games in their first eight contests was in the 2023-24 season, when they fell to NC State, UCLA, and Texas early on.

It’s not just that UConn is losing, though. It’s who the Huskies are losing to—three top-ten-ranked programs in Michigan, Louisville, and South Carolina—and how they’re responding. After UConn’s 65-56 loss to Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks, Geno Auriemma seemed unusually defeated. He admitted that he’s having “a hard time coaching this team” and was “at a loss” for solutions.

UConn steadied the ship a bit with a 65-48 win over the Duke Blue Devils. Duke currently sits in fifth place in the AP Top 25 rankings. UConn was Duke’s first big challenge of the season, and it showed. Kara Lawson’s team shot just 37% from the field and committed 20 turnovers.

The Huskies, meanwhile, scored efficiently and dominated the paint behind Sarah Strong’s third double-double of the season. Strong finished the game with 25 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists, 6 steals, and 2 blocks. Auriemma gave her credit for staying out of foul trouble, stepping up as a leader heading into the game, and setting the tone for a much-needed win.

Sarah Strong is the key to UConn’s turnaround

Nov 28, 2026; Boston, MA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) shoots the ball during the second half of a game against the Duke Blue Devils at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strong is UConn’s most important player and arguably the most talented player in the entire country. If she plays well, UConn always has a chance to win, especially if she can drag her teammates along with her.

“We had a lot of things that we’re going to need going forward,” Auriemma said in the postgame media availability, per a recording by Storrs Central. “But obviously it all starts with Sarah. So, when Sarah is playing the way she played today, with that kind of mindset and that kind of attitude right away, our team starts to flow a little bit better.”

Later in the media availability, Auriemma also noted that Strong had stepped out of her comfort zone as a leader during practice after the loss to South Carolina and set the tone well before the next game even started.

“I would say in the last couple days in practice, she was very animated and vocal,” he said. “Not just the generic ‘hey we gotta rebound’ or ‘hey we gotta move the ball.’ It was more talking to each individual and saying whatever she needed to say to that individual. Very intentional about what I’m saying and who I’m saying it to, and that’s usually not like her…I knew she would come in and be more forceful.”

Strong will have to maintain that same mindset to lead the Huskies back to where they’re used to being as a top-ranked team and championship contender. There’s still plenty of time.