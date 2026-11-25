The UConn Huskies haven’t gotten off to the dominant start that players, coaches, and fans are used to. They are 4-3 and lost three of their four games against top-ten opponents. After losing to Michigan and Louisville, UConn also fell to South Carolina, 65-56.

The Huskies were without KK Arnold and Kayleigh Heckle, but the Gamecocks also had to make up for Joyce Edwards’ absence.

After the game, Geno Auriemma didn’t hold back.

“I’ve never had a team at the University of Connecticut miss as many layups as this team misses or commit as many stupid fouls as this team does,” Auriemma said in the postgame media availability, per a YouTube video by the UConn Daily. “So, all you’re doing is hurting yourself. It’s already hard enough to beat the best team in the country. When you have to try to beat yourself, when you are actually beating yourself, it’s incredibly frustrating, and I’m just at a loss. Really am. Usually, I have a pretty good idea.”

Auriemma also admitted that he’s “having a really hard time coaching this team,” and called his players “immature” and “fragile.” Moreover, he called out Sarah Strong for getting in foul trouble in several games.

While it’s still early in the season and the team can still figure out how to turn things around, hearing a coach as decorated as Auriemma say that he’s at a loss is not very encouraging.

The Huskies may just have to endure a disappointing season by UConn standards. The team lost a lot of veteran talent to the WNBA, and replacing experienced players like Azzi Fudd or Serah Williams with true freshmen is difficult. Unless Auriemma can figure out how to get the best out of young players like Blanca Quinonez, Jovana Popovic, Olivia Vukosa, and Kellis Fisher, time and experience may be the only things that can fix UConn’s issues.

UConn didn’t play a great game against South Carolina

Nov 24, 2026; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) drives the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins (2) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was an inefficient scoring game overall. UConn shot 27% from the field and 22% from behind the arc, while South Carolina made 32% of its field-goal attempts and shot 33% from deep. The Huskies also turned the ball over 18 times and committed 22 fouls.

Strong, Vukosa, and Jana El Alfy combined for 12 of those 22 fouls. Despite the foul trouble, Strong was the only UConn player to score in double figures. She finished the game with 22 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, and 3 turnovers. The next leading scorers were Popovic and Vukosa with nine points each, while vets El Alfy and Ashlynn Shade combined for seven points on 3-of-10 shooting.

It was very similar to their first two losses. Strong and Popovic also carried the offense against Michigan and Louisville. Against Michigan, UConn shot 42% from the field, but struggled to knock down 3-pointers and committed 19 turnovers and 25 fouls. The same issues were on full display against Louisville. The Huskies shot 34% from the field and 36% from deep, struggled to take care of the ball, and committed 19 fouls.

South Carolina, meanwhile, got 44 of its 65 points from Tessa Jonson (32) and Agot Makeer (12), and Ashlyn Watkins did a pretty good job guarding Strong. It was another statement win for the Gamecocks after they already beat the USC Trojans earlier this month.