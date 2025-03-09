Sarah Strong Puts Paige Bueckers in Prime Position to Win UConn National Championship
Paige Bueckers' pursuit of a national championship at UConn before her college career ends has been a story all season. The Huskies haven't won it all since 2016, which can be considered a drought when it comes to that program. And Bueckers would likely be considered the best player in UConn history never to hoist the trophy at the end of March Madness if they don't get it done this year.
Luckily for Paige, she isn't lacking for help in the pursuit of said goal. In fact, she probably has the best support system of any star in women's college basketball, which is why the Huskies are currently slight favorites to win it all.
Not only is Bueckers flanked by sharpshooter Azzi Fudd, who is a WNBA prospect in her own right, but UConn now also boasts freshman Sarah Strong. Strong has been so good in her first season in Storrs that she is a Wooden Award finalist, meaning she joins the company of those considered the very best players in the country. That's to go along with already being first team All-Big East.
Strong's otherworldly talent was on display in a Huskies win over Villanova on Sunday. She finished the contest with 20 points, 16 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks, completely filling up the stat sheet. However, the numbers don't do total justice to her presence on the floor. Strong is a gifted passer and physical presence on defense and the boards. And it appears she is only scratching the surface of her potential as a scorer, which is why UConn coach Geno Auriemma wants to see her get the ball more.
In a season of parity in NCAA women's basketball, UConn enters March Madness with a strong chance to finish victorious. That's because the pressure isn't all on Paige Bueckers with Sarah Strong's emergence.