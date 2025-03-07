UConn Edges South Carolina as NCAA Women's Basketball March Madness Favorite
This upcoming weekend marks when the NCAA women's basketball postseason is in full swing. Many of the major conferences are getting deeper into their postseason tournaments, which means the country's top seeds (most of whom earned byes) will finally be taking the court.
There is a ton of excitement about this NCAAW postseason and upcoming March Madness because it truly feels like there are at least six teams who could be considered favorites to take home the title.
But when it comes down to it, the teams with proven championship pedigree and experience often find a way to make it to the Final Four and further. And no two programs have more proven championship pedigree over the past 15 years than the UConn Huskies and South Carolina Gamecocks.
This is likely why these teams are considered the two favorites when it comes to betting odds for the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament. In fact, UConn currently holds a slight edge over South Carolina in odds, with them being +300 at both DraftKings Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook while the Gamecocks are +310 at DraftKings Sportsbook and +330 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
After these two teams, DraftKings Sportsbook has the USC Trojans (+550) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+550) as the next two favorites while FanDuel Sportsbook has the Texas Longhorns (+450) before USC (+550) in their top four favorites.
However, the beauty of March Madness is that nobody knows what will happen.
