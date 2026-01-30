UCLA Coach's 'Loyalty' Message Hits Different in Transfer Portal Era

No. 2 ranked UCLA's head coach Cori Close isn't the NCAA transfer portal's biggest fan.

After the Bruins in-conference win against Illinois, Close emphasized with deep passion the importance of staying the course and remaining loyal to one program. She referred specifically to Illinois' underclassmen.

"The grass isn't greener on the other side, the grass is greener where you water it," she said.

Today's world of college athletics has turned into a free agency free-for-all where players can play at several different schools throughout their careers. Close credited her team's sustained success to her players being committed to one another and choosing not to make a move to another team via the transfer portal. Even though UCLA, like many other teams, have added pieces from the portal, their main core group of players have stuck together.

"I could not be prouder of the loyalty and the trusting of the process of our core group. It's almost unheard of anymore," she said of her team.

"We are where we are because we've had a core group of people that's been willing to stay committed, even when it's really hard. If they choose that, they can be in a really special place," Close added, in pleading with Illinois players to stick together through the ups and downs.

UCLA Basketball Has Created the Blueprint for Other's Success

Following the contest between UCLA and Illinois, both coach's expressed gratitude for the opposing program. The way UCLA has dominated this season in women's basketball hasn't gone unnoticed in the Fighting Illini's locker room. Their head coach, Shauna Green, even had her team watch film on UCLA, not just to prepare to compete against them, but to show her team what they can be.

"That could be us."

"I think UCLA has all the pieces to win it all, and I'll be cheering for them," Green said.

UCLA's consistent success is a high standard to meet, which is also why they have the biggest target on their backs in the Big Ten Conference. But Green herself has a squad with a strong foundation consisting of both sophomore Berry Wallace and freshman Cearah Parchmant. They're talented young players that have significant eligibility time remaining. Hence why Close offered advice around remaining loyal, fighting the urge to choose themselves first, and failing forward.

The transfer portal can be a significant tool if used properly, which alludes to Close's concerns about how players choose to maneuver it.

But roster turnover can be detrimental to a program, creating negative consequences for chemistry. The "loyalty" that Close described in her post game presser, rarely exists in today's state of college athletics, which is why her message to Illinois hit home.

