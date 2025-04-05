UConn's Geno Auriemma Can Reset NCAA Dynasty Standard vs Dawn Staley, South Carolina
Geno Auriemma has won a staggering 11 national championships at UConn. But the last time he and the Huskies won it all was in 2016; which, relative to the program's historic success, would qualify as a drought.
In the meantime, Dawn Staley and South Carolina emerged on the scene. Staley's Gamecocks are looking to repeat, win a third title in four years, and Staley's fourth since 2017. One would be hard-pressed not to dub South Carolina the country's most dominant program if they can upend UConn Sunday.
While Auriemma isn't fazed by the moment, he is keenly aware of the magnitude of this matchup. "It does feel like the two most prominent programs right now in women's college basketball are playing for the right to be national champions," he said, also dismissing past accomplishments as a predictor of the potential outcome.
Fortunately for Auriemma, he enters this massive contest with a stacked squad. Not only does he have an experienced Paige Bueckers leading the way, but Azzi Fudd is healthy, and Sarah Strong has developed into a dominant force during her freshman season.
It certainly could be spun as a squandered opportunity if UConn is unable to get it done. Then again, Staley and company also enter the fray with a plethora of McDonald's All-Americans. However, the top-level talent of the Huskies should give them the edge on paper.
Auriemma has an opportunity to reclaim program supremacy status in the process. But a loss would leave no doubt as to South Carolina's current standing. UConn's legacy would remain intact regardless, yet as the legendary Huskies coach stated in discussing the blockbuster national championship game, no one wants to be grasping at the past.
This is a chance for Auriemma to send a reminder of who set the standard.