Women's Fastbreak On SI

Dawn Staley Seemingly Responds to South Carolina McDonald's All-American Coach Gripes

South Carolina Gamecocks Dawn Staley seems to have addressed an opposing coach complaining about the amount of McDonald's All-Americans she has rostered.

Grant Young

Apr 6, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley speaks to media during a press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley speaks to media during a press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Several opponents of the South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball team have spoken out about the plethora of McDonald's All-Americans (10, to be exact) that Dawn Staley has on her roster during this 2024-25 NCAA season.

On January 24, LSU Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey said, "I don't think I've ever coached against a team with 10 McDonald's All-Americans on the roster," after her team was beaten by Staley's Gamecocks squad by a score of 66-56.

While this didn't necessarily come off as a complaint, what Kentucky head coach Kenny Brooks said when speaking to the media following his team’s 78-66 loss to South Carolina on March 2 did, in the eyes of many fans.

"They were bringing in McDonald’s All-Americans for McDonald’s All-Americans, just seeing which one was going to play better. They were fresh. Going down the stretch, I think it was four minutes to go, it was, maybe, a one-possession game, and that really elevated them," Brooks said, per an X post from @airportteamm.

On Monday morning, Dawn Staley posted an X video where she's singing the iconic McDonald's jingle, "Ba-da-ba-ba-baaa, I'm lovin' it!” And her caption was, "Hey Mickie you so fine you so fine you blow my mind….hey mickie!"

While it can't be said for certain what Staley's video is referring to, most fans seem convinced that it's a response to what Brooks said about her roster one day before.

What's for sure is that Staley landed yet another McDonald's All-American recruit named Agot Makeer (the No. 4 women's basketball recruit in the ESPN class of 2025) on March 1.

Coach complaints aside, there seems little doubt that even more McDonald's All-Americans will be coming to South Carolina shortly.

Recommended Reading:

feed

Published
Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the New York Yankees, and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

Home/News