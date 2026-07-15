2 WNBA Teams Who Should Try to Trade for Kelsey Plum

The Los Angeles Sparks would be wise to seriously consider trading Kelsey Plum before the WNBA trade deadline on August 2. The two teams that should try to acquire her are the Golden State Valkyries and the Washington Mystics.

The Valkyries are the league's best defensive team and boast an impressive 17-7 record. However, they lack an elite scoring guard, and adding Plum could be the final step in turning them into a true championship contender.

Washington has elite young guard Sonia Citron but doesn't have another offensive threat in the backcourt besides her. They're 12-10 right now, have plenty of young players that might appeal to Los Angeles (plus two first-round picks in the 2027 WNBA Draft), and could use a veteran on their roster like Plum.

It remains to be seen whether Los Angeles would truly consider trading Plum. But these two teams should try to acquire her, and the Sparks' new front office regime should give parting ways with Plum serious thought in the coming weeks.

Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Why the Sparks Would Be Wise to Consider Trading Kelsey Plum

Kelsey Plum has experienced a lot of individual success this season, as her 23.9 points per game would be second-most in the WNBA if she were eligible, which she isn't because of time missed with an injury. But the bottom line is that the 10-12 Sparks have remained mediocre during her time with the team and don't look to become competitive with their current roster.

Trading Plum before the deadline would be a great way to regain draft capital that former General Manager Raegan Pebley (whom the Sparks parted ways with earlier this week) typically traded since becoming Los Angeles' GM in January of 2024.

This could be the first move in the Sparks potentially hitting the reset button regarding their franchise, after Pebley's win-now mindset over the past few seasons (which led to her acquiring Plum and several other veterans, while either trading away quality young players like Rickea Jackson or letting others like Julie Allemand leave in the Expansion Draft) didn't amount to much winning.

There's no doubt that Plum would attract a lot of trade interest, especially as she nears a return from her lower-leg injury later this month. And dealing her would help kickstart a rebuild that could include more capital in the 2027 WNBA Draft, which is expected to be the best in league history and will be headlined by USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins.

Trading for Kelsey Plum in the 2025 offseason, then re-signing her to a $999,999 deal earlier this year, was one key example of Pebley's veteran-centric roster strategy. Acquiring Plum from the Las Vegas Aces led to the Sparks giving up the rights to the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, which ended up being Dominique Malonga, who is an All-Star this season after averaging 15.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.