Kelsey Plum Injury Is Blow to Sparks and WNBA Season

The Los Angeles Sparks received a major blow, as superstar guard Kelsey Plum suffered a lower left leg injury and will miss at least four weeks.

This is devastating for Los Angeles given Plum is their best player and there is already a small sample size in how they look without her due to games she missed with an ankle sprain earlier this season.

The Sparks have a 7-5 record with Plum in the lineup and are 1-3 in games she has missed.

Kelsey Plum suffered a lower left leg injury and will be reevaluated in four weeks, per the Sparks



Tough break for Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/OgQnYzJRwY — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) June 24, 2026

But it's also a blow to the entire WNBA as well, since Plum was off to the best start of her career and is one of the league's most well known and exciting players.

Plum is second in the WNBA in scoring at 23.9 points per game and she is 6th in the league in assists averaging 6.4 dimes per contest. She has put up her scoring numbers efficiently as well, knocking down 52.7% of her shots and hitting on 38.3% from deep.

This injury will also almost assuredly sideline her from the All-Star festivities, since those take place in four weeks and it seems highly unlikely she would be cleared to return for the exhibition upon initial re-evaluation.

Plum Out of MVP Race, Sparks Playoff Chances Murky

Jun 13, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) and guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrate after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in overtime at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Plum had been one of the players who belonged in early MVP conversations but it is difficult to imagine she could garner any serious consideration off of such an extended absence.

And the chances of the Sparks making the playoffs this season now appear murky at best. Los Angeles currently sits a half game behind the Washington Mystics for the final playoff spot, but it will be a challenge for them to rise in the standings without Plum.

Los Angeles is near the bottom of the league in defensive rating and right in the middle on offense, though they will now have to make do without their most potent offensive force.

The team will need the likes of Rae Burrell and former All-Star Ariel Atkins to step up in the backcourt, while relying heavily on the frontcourt pairing of DeArica Hamby and Nneka Ogwumike.

However, there is simply no replacement for the production Plum brings on the roster. The goal for Lynne Roberts' squad should likely be to stay afloat long enough so that they can get Plum back for the stretch run, with a chance to still sneak into the playoffs.