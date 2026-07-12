3 Potential Skylar Diggins Trade Destinations

Skylar Diggins' tenure with the Chicago Sky has deteriorated fast, starting with her airing out her frustration about being moved to a bench role on social media earlier this week.

Diggins has not played in a game since, which the Sky are claiming is due to a lingering knee issue. But most feel like her absence is the byproduct of a rift between her and the Sky, which may be irreparable at this point.

Therefore, a trade could very well be on the horizon. But the teams that make the most sense for Diggins would also be placed she'd have to embrace a mentor role, and her willingness to do so is unclear.

Chicago Sky guard Skylar Diggins (4) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3 Skylar Diggins Trade Destinations That Would Make Sense

1. Washington Mystics

The Washington Mystics might make the most sense for Diggins on paper. They are in clear need of a veteran point guard, and Diggins would be able to both fill that role and help young guard Georgia Amoore develop.

Diggins pairing with Sonia Citron in the backcourt would add another layer of depth to the Mystics' offense, whose 81.1 points per game is third-worst in the league right now.

2. Toronto Tempo

The Toronto Tempo would also be a good fit for Diggins. They've exceeded expectations to this point, especially after star guard Brittney Sykes suffered a plantar fascia injury in her foot last month.

Toronto rookie guard Kiki Rice has been excellent this season, and appears to be the Tempo's point guard for the future. Still, Diggins could help serve as a mentor for her and accelerate her development, so long as Diggins was willing to embrace such a role.

3. Connecticut Sun

The Connecticut Sun could also be appealing. Leila Lacan is another talented young guard with a high ceiling who Diggins could help develop and take less pressure off of when it comes to orchestrating Connecticut's offense.

If Diggins is traded, she would probably prefer to be sent to a contending team—which the 5-18 Sun are not. Yet, Diggins doesn't have the luxury of choosing where she'll be sent, and her relationship with the Sky likely isn't solid enough for them to want to cater to her desires.

Question Becomes Whether Skylar Diggins Will Embrace a Mentorship Role

There's no question that Diggins can still compete in the WNBA, and is one of the league's more talented guards. But her frustration with being moved to Chicago's bench raises the question of whether she's willing to accept a role that involves being more of an mentor and less of a focal point in a team's offense.

The team who ultimately trades for her would likely want to know that before pulling the trigger on a deal beforehand. Regardless, the days and weeks to come will be fascinating to follow regarding Diggins' Sky tenure.