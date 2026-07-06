Skylar Diggins Airs Out Chicago Sky on Social Media

Chicago Sky guard Skylar Diggins is not happy and she is not hiding it.

Diggins is no stranger to letting her feelings be known, however, in this instance she appears to be claiming that she has shown restraint thus far this season.

"The crazy part about it all is I’ve been so quiet. I’ve been so good and quiet. I’ve been so good and quiet,” Diggins said in a video posting on her Instagram.

Of course that alone would leave open to interpretation exactly she was referring to, but her IG story gave a bit more clarity.

Diggins posted, "Now I'm coming off the bench??????," there along with a clearly sarcastic thumbs up emoji and the word, "cool".

Skylar Diggins has taken to Instagram to voice frustrations with the Sky.



She suggested she is coming off the bench along with a video.



“And the crazy part about it all is I’ve been so quiet. I’ve been so good and quiet. I’ve been so good and quiet,” Diggins said. pic.twitter.com/TzvuavkMMk — Meghan L. Hall (@ItsMeghanLHall) July 6, 2026

The Sky have not announced this role change publicly, but it seems safe to assume a shift to a reserve role has been communicated to Diggins.

Diggins is far from the first player to express frustration with how the Sky operate, and the franchise doesn't exactly have a great self-defense case given they sacrificed control of their next two first round picks to make win-now moves and remains near the bottom of the standings.

Still, it feels like this could have been handled more professionally by Diggins.

Courtney Vandersloot's Return Complicated Matters

Jun 26, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) talks with guard Skylar Diggins (4) during the first half against the Portland Fire at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sky coach Tyler Marsh hasn't had a chance to explain any changes to the rotation, but the return of point guard Courtney Vandersloot would seemingly be the impetus for them.

Vandersloot has been back in the lineup for three games after making her way back from an ACL injury. The Sky have been more competitive since, winning the first game she was back for, and dropping two tight contests to the Las Vegas Aces since.

The veteran hasn't played more than 19 minutes yet but she is averaging 8.7 points and 6 assists in limited action.

Combine that with the emergence of Sydney Taylor, a likely focus on further developing rookie Gabriela Jaquez, and the late offseason acquisition of Natasha Cloud, and you have the recipe for moving Diggins into a bench role.

The Sky will now almost assuredly address all this before the team takes the floor against the Phoenix Mercury Monday night. But Diggins has already said enough to indicate she is not satisfied with the current state of affairs.

It will be fascinating to see if there is further fallout from her comments or if a move to the pine will suffice from the Sky's point of view.