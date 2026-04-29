3 Things to Watch in Angel Reese’s First Preseason Game With the Dream

Angel Reese’s trade was the first domino in a busy offseason. It signaled a complete pivot for the Chicago Sky and a fresh start for Reese. Judging by the last couple of weeks, the decision was best for everyone involved. Reese seems thrilled to be in Atlanta, her new teammates appear happy to have her, and the Sky managed to revamp the roster around Kamilla Cardoso, building a team that looks ready to make a playoff push.

Reese’s first preseason game with her new team is fast approaching, and there’s a ton to pay attention to as she goes into her first season as a key piece on a projected championship contender.

Does she already have on-court chemistry with the existing core?

Aug 13, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15) celebrates with guard Rhyne Howard (10) following a victory against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Reese joins a stacked team that also re-signed Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon, Jordin Canada, and Brionna Jones. The latter might not suit up for preseason action, as she is still recovering from knee surgery. Nevertheless, Reese will get a bunch of on-court reps with the rest of the core. She already played with Howard for Team USA, but has to build chemistry with the other top players on the team and as a group.

The speed with which Reese and the other key players build chemistry could decide the Dream’s eventual playoff seeding. A bunch of early losses due to frequent miscues and lack of chemistry could come back to haunt them at the end of the season.

How much better can she be with 3-point shooters around her?

Jun 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) celebrates after scoring against the Connecticut Sun during the first half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Sky lacked a lot of things around Reese, but especially 3-point shooting. That’s not a problem with the Dream. Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray are some of the best volume shooters in the league. Te-Hina Paopao led the league in 3-point percentage for a while in her rookie season, and Naz Hillmon took a massive leap as an outside threat.

It will be great to see what Reese can do with all of that space around her, especially if she gets to start alongside Hillmon instead of Jones.

Will she expand her range already?

Sep 3, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) shoots a free throw against the Connecticut Sun during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

3-point shooting is a big part of Karl Smesko’s system, and one of Reese and Jones will have to take a leap in that area to make the two-big lineup work. Reese, who is the more versatile player and still early in her development, seems like the natural choice. She also seems excited about the opportunity to grow with a coach who already helped another forward improve that part of her game.

A jump like that doesn’t happen overnight, but it will still be interesting to see if Reese gets up (and makes) any threes or long twos in her first action with the Dream.