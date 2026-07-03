3 WNBA All-Star Starter Storylines That Stand Out

On July 2, the starters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game were announced.

The four guard starters are Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, her teammate Kelsey Mitchell, Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers, and Minnesota Lynx rookie Olivia Miles. The six frontcourt starters are Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, Golden State Valkyries star Gabby Williams, Dallas Wings forward Jessica Shepard, Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston, and Minnesota Lynx forward Natasha Howard.

Even before the two starting lineups are selected, several storylines stand out that will be worth watching in the lead-up to and during the 2026 WNBA All-Star Game, which takes place in Chicago on July 25. These are the three that pique our interest the most.

Minnesota Lynx guard Olivia Miles (5) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 3 Most Compelling WNBA All-Star Starter Storylines

1. Caitlin Clark vs. Olivia Miles

One of the most exciting stories to follow this year has been Olivia Miles' sensational rookie season. In fact, one of the best storylines throughout the regular season's second half will be watching whether Miles can break some of the rookie records that Caitlin Clark set back in 2024.

The Fever and the Lynx still haven't played each other this season, and they won't do so before the All-Star Game. Therefore, assuming both are healthy, this is the first time Clark and Miles will be on the court together.

There's no way of knowing whether they'll be on the same team. Yet, since they're both point guards, it's likely they'll be on opposing squads, and watching them go head-to-head will be captivating. And even if they're on the same team, two generational passers tossing the rock to each other will be must-see TV.

2. Several Players Facing Former Teams and Teammates

Perhaps the two most unexpected players among these starters are Natasha Howard and Jessica Shepard, as these two have been among the biggest surprises so far this season.

Both are deserving of being named starters, and both are doing so in their first season with a team. Perhaps most interesting of all is that both will either be playing with or against members of their former franchise.

Howard spent the 2025 season with the Indiana Fever, which means this All-Star Game will be the first time she shares the court with Clark, Mitchell, and Boston since leaving in free agency. There's seemingly no bad blood between any of them, but this will still be interesting to watch.

Jessica Shepard joined the Dallas Wings after spending the first five seasons of her WNBA career with the Lynx. Granted, Shepard didn't play with either Miles or Howard. But she'll still be facing two members of her former team (or playing with them) when the All-Star Game tips off.

3. Teammates Potentially Competing Against Each Other

Caitlin Clark was a team captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, as was Lynx star Napheesa Collier. These two picked their respective teams from a predetermined roster, and Clark was very quick to pick her teammates, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, for her squad.

There aren't any player team captains this year. Instead, WNBA legends Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon will be honorary general managers and select their rosters. Therefore, there's a good chance several of the teammates who are named All-Star starters could be selected to different squads.

This includes three Fever players (Clark, Mitchell, and Boston), two Lynx players (Miles and Howard), and two Wings players (Bueckers and Shepard). Especially when it comes to the Fever players, it would be fascinating to see Clark guarding Mitchell and vice versa, or Clark trying to attack the paint with Boston protecting the rim, if only because we've never seen that before in Clark's professional career.

Of course, these players have faced each other endlessly in practice. But never in a game setting. And the thought of them potentially doing so at the All-Star Game is extremely intriguing.