Aces' Offense Evolution Will Be Put to Test Without A'ja Wilson

The Las Vegas Aces facing the New York Liberty in the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship on June 30. However, they're doing so without star forward A'ja Wilson, who has been ruled out because of an ankle injury.

While it doesn't appear that Wilson's ankle injury is serious, her being sidelined against the Liberty is obviously detrimental to Las Vegas, given that she's the best player in the world (and the Aces' net rating is about 20 points higher with her on the floor than without her this year).

However, some statistics suggest that while losing Wilson means Las Vegas faces an uphill battle in the Commissioner's Cup title game, is isn't as much of a death sentence for them as it might have been a season ago, given how their offense has evolved around her.

A'ja Wilson prepares to shoot a shot during warmups | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Aces' Offense Is Better Suited to Produce Without A'ja Wilson Than Last Season

While Las Vegas won the 2025 WNBA championship, they were far from a perfect team, especially during the first half of the regular season. And a big reason why is because their entire offense relief upon Wilson creating shots not only for herself, but for her teammates.

This season, the Aces have done a much better job of having their offense function through Wilson rather than relying upon her. This is shown by the fact that they're averaging 7.1 points per game more this season (90.7) compared to the 2025 regular season (83.6).

They also have a 4.9% better field goal percentage and are averaging 3.3 more assists per game, despite having 2.9 fewer three-pointers. This indicates that the offense has evolved to find better, more open shots and is therefore more efficient.

Las Vegas has done this because complementary players like NaLyssa Smith and Chennedy Carter have stepped up. There being more threats on the court means that teams can't suffocate Wilson in the post or on the elbow, which opens up space for Chelsea Gray to find open players, for Carter to attack the paint, and for Jackie Young to find her spots.

However, all of these things are easier for the Aces to do when Wilson is on the court because of how much attention the arguable GOAT of women's basketball commands from opposing defenses. This is why it will be fascinating to see whether Las Vegas' offense can adjust without her, and prove that their evolution will be effective with Wilson is sidelined instead of sparking stagnancy and keeping them from winning the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup.