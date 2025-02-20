A'ja Wilson Addresses if She'd Ever Want to Leave Las Vegas Aces
2024 WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson has spent her entire seven-season WNBA career with the Las Vegas Aces.
During that time, she has won three WNBA MVP awards, became a two-time WNBA champion, and cemented her legacy as being one of the greatest post players in the history of women's basketball — all before turning 30 years old.
However, the Aces seem to be at a crossroads right now. They came up short in three-peating for a WNBA title during the 2024 season and then lost Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks (albeit while also getting Jewell Loyd). The Aces are still championship contenders, but their competition is better than ever.
Wilson was interviewed by Time Magazine for their Women of the Year issue. And at one point, she was asked, "Would you ever play for a different WNBA team?"
"I don't want to," Wilson answered. "That's more of a front-office question, but Vegas will forever be my home. I was their first draft pick ever of the franchise, so they really brought me in. And the things that we've done—straight out the gate, we set the standard for the league to follow, and we put a lot of other franchises in the league on their heels.
"If I could retire an Ace, I would love to. I don't see myself putting on any different jersey," she added.
Wilson's sentiment has got to be great for Aces fans to hear. And given her success with the franchise, one imagines Las Vegas' front office feels the same way about wanting to keep her around for the long run.