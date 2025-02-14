Kelsey Plum Reveals Feelings Toward Aces With 8-Word Message After Sparks Trade
During her introductory press conference with the Los Angeles Sparks on February 12, star guard Kelsey Plum commented about how her new franchise welcomed her after spending the first seven seasons of her WNBA career with the Las Vegas Aces franchise.
"[The Sparks] have not just met but exceeded my expectations. I've been treated better than I ever been as a WNBA player," Plum said.
This comment went viral and sparked discussion on social media about whether Plum could have been taking a subliminal dig at the Aces regarding her treatment while there.
But Plum seemed to quell any of those rumors with the sentiment she shared about her former team during a February 14 appearance on ESPN.
"For me, if there's anything, it's just love," Plum said of Las Vegas.
She then added, "I'm super grateful for the time that I've had in Las Vegas. Playing for Becky, playing with A'ja, playing with Chels[ea Gray], playing with Jack[ie Young], I can go down the line of so many players that I've played with. Obviously winning championships and having great memories.
"But more than that, just the ability to be able to develop. I think there was a time where I was coming off the bench, right? And there was a time [when] it was a little uncertain about my future in terms of where I could be in this league. So for me to get that opportunity and to be able to win at that level, I'm grateful," Plum continued.
"So there's no, you know, anything like that. But there's a new chapter, and we're here, and I'm ready."
Sparks fans are certainly ready for the 2025 season to start with Plum now on their roster.